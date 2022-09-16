From 9/5/2022 To 9/9/2022
Dream View Land Development LLC to Joseph Pinion and wife, Valerie Pinion, 5th District, $125,000.
From 9/5/2022 To 9/9/2022
Joshua R. Williams to James Phillip Clark, et al, and Erik Landrum, 6th District, $180,000.
Thomas R. Worley and wife, Sandy Worley to Lacy Ray Gates and wife, Amy Denise Gates, 9th District, $400,000.
Terryl Vance Denton to Christopher Wayne Banks and wife, Yuliya Valerievna Banks, 7th District, $94,000.
Yvonne B. Keys to Yvonne B. Keys and husband, Arvis M. Keys, 4th District, $0.
Bobbi Lynn Spence Marion, et al, and Bobbi Marion to Brian K. Qualls and wife, Ginger L. Qualls, 5th District, $75,000.
Bobbi Lynn Spence Marion, et al, and Bobby Marion, to Brian K. Qualls and wife, Ginger L. Qualls, 5th District, $300,000.
Rae Massey to Stanley W. Ward, 8th District, $15,000.
Frances Balach and husband, John W. Balach to Mark Truax and wife, Jennifer Truax, 2nd District, $65,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Karen B. Gilland, 6th District, $800.
Michael O. Millette, et al, and Nicole C. Armstrong and Nicole Armstrong, to Joseph Ross Boyd, 9th District, $590,000.
Roy Wayne Ford, et al, and Deborah Shults and Renalda Trudy Arrowood to David A. Shidell and wife, Shana K. Shidell, 5th District, $275,000.
Aaron Sharp to Samuel S. Helton, 6th District, $55,000.
Sandra Danese Jenkins, et al, and April Jenkins, Maxx Jenkins and Ashtyn Jenkins to Johnathon Robert King and wife, Shala Marie King, 6th District, $14,000.
Gollobin Realty LLC to Ronald Lynn McCarter and wife, Molly Hensley McCarter, 6th District, $92,000.
Shedenna Dockery to Crystal L. Spurgeon, 6th District, $155,000.
Steve Sexton, et al, and Sylvia J. West to Joseph Anthony Mayor, et al, and Jessica Leah Purdy, 7th District, $280,000.
