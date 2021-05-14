The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 3-7.
John Ryan and wife, Alana Ryan to William Rowell and wife, Marlies Rowell, 5th district, $78,000.
Deidre Phillips and husband, Mickey Phillips to Staci Jezewski, 4th district, $172,000.
JSB Properties to Wendee Pace, 6th district, $180,000.
Barbara Hudson to Mickey and wife, Deidre Phillips, 6th district, $244,000.
Joseph Blanc to Rachel Hosey, 8th district, $12,000.
Clark Ward and wife, Grace Ward to Chad Huskey, 5th district, $69,000.
Michael Baxter to William Allen, 5th district, $45,000.
Michael Cogburn and wife Debra Cogburn to Wayne Conard, 5th district, $250,000.
Jami Gagne to Devin Weyant, 4th district, $115,000.
Justin Smith to Gregory Hood, 1st district, $35,000.
Caywood Van Stratum to Jamison Pack, 6th district, $70,000.
Toran Hedgepath to Lesley Hedgepath Wiley, 4th district, $20,000.
William Hamilton and wife, Donna Hamilton to Keith Ruiter and wife, Trina Ruiter, 5th district, $12,000.
Rebecca Page to Amanda Christopher, 4th district, $188,021.
Amanda Christopher to Cardinal Financial Company, 4th district, $184,593.
Linda Gilchrist to Michael Lotts and wife, Kathryn Lotts, 6th district, $240,000.
Patricia Bailey to Providence Baptist Church of Newport, 5th district, $3,000.
Rocky Top Investments to Mark Darling and wife, Dian Darling, 2nd district, $120,000.
Mid America Farm Credit to Angela Hall, 2nd district, $15,000.
Chad Huskey to Gary Cates and wife, Vicky Cates, 5th district, $43,000.
William Myers, Et Ux and wife, Jane Myers to Jeffery Oliver and wife, Karen Oliver, 8th district, $24,900.
Anselmo Morales and wife, Angelica Morales to Lewis Adkins, 6th district, $15,000.
Karen Smith to Sandra Karnes, 6th district, $119,000.
Carolyn Ford and husband, Gary Ford to Steffanie Agerko, 10th district, $33,036.50.
Derrick Cureton to Rodney Webb, 4th district, $19,000.
Ada Pearce to Bernice Clevenger, 6th district, $5,000.
Linda Combs to Joseph Lane, 6th district, $110,000.
Teresa Dixon to Craig Cowden and wife, Leigh Cowden, 5th district, $30,000.
Stanley Brantner to Lawrence Soulier, 8th district, $250,000.
Julie Lafleur to Larry Glass and wife, Dawn Glass, 6th district, $192,000.
Thomas Flynn, trustee to Michael Hays, 9th district, $230,000.
Mireile Olthoff to Marlene Lichtenberger, 1st district, $130,000.
Pamela Sadler to Jerimiah Tanner and wife, Helen Tanner, 6th district, $88,500.
Charles L. Moore, trustee to David Leatherwood and wife, Keri Melancon, 10th district, $300,000.
