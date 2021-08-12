The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for August 2-6.
Melanie Shepherd to the Atha Family Trust, 6th district, $75,000.
William Myers and wife, Jane Myers to Timothy Kayel and wife, Michelle Kayel, 8th district, $39,000.
Steve Overholt to Joseph Garbarczyk, 4th district, $14,488.
Marie Wood, trustee to Richard Summey, 2nd district, $200,000.
Joseph Roderick and wife, Rebekah Roderick to John Allison and wife, Megan Allison, 6th district, $190,000.
Donald Norwood, Et Al to Macy Gudger, 8th district, $63,000.
Larry Strickler to Carl Moore, 4th district, $7,500.
Peggy Harrison to Andy Ford and wife, Hannah Ford, 8th district, $3,125.
James Newman and wife, Eugenia Newman to Jeffery Gregory and wife, Jeanne Gregory, 3rd district, $41,000.
Richard Andrew to Daniel Vomacka, 8th district, $18,000.
Margaret Dockery to Carl Freeman, 4th district, $600.
Lisa Green to Tiffany Newell, Et Al, $47,500.
Patricia Williams to Kevin Myers and wife, Brenda Myers, 6th district, $31,500.
Michael Blask to Lorene Hance, 6th district, $197,000.
Gary Myers and wife, Iva Myers to Julie Wheeler, 4th district, $23,000.
Denis Scales to Amy Beyer, 2nd district, $222,000.
Patricia Buda, trustee to Leslie Stewart and wife, Elizabeth Stewart, 2nd district, $175,500.
Shawn Hudson to Lawrence Rebbecchi, Jr., 11 district, $28,500.
Cid Fernandez and wife, Bonnie Fernandez to Shirley Scott, 9th district, $215,000.
Jamie Miller to Meleta Moore, 7th district, $60,000.
Kelvin Holt and wife, Lois Holt to Stephen Smith, 3rd district, $215,000.
Roxanna Martin to John Christakis, trustee, 9th district, $40,000.
Jignesh Patel to Terry Butler and wife, Sherry Butler, 8th district, $1,000.
