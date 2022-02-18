The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for February 7-11.
Calvin Ball, et al to Barbara Bell, et al, 6th district, $269,900.
Shari Mims Perryman to The Hooper House Properties and Design Company LLC, 5th district, $24,000.
Charles Mason, et al to Rainbow Ridge Investments LLC, 5th district, $525,000.
Elizabeth Compton to Fabio Castro and wife, Jill Castro, 2nd district, $335,000.
MJS Land Sales LLC to Marcus Leger and wife, Kimberly Leger, 5th district, $95,766.
Helen Orgeron to Timothy Larke and wife, Jeanna Larke, 7th district, $38,000.
Phillip Street and wife, Bridget Street to Erik Plakanis and wife, Vensa Plakanis, 5th district, $381,000.
Janice Eagle to Bradley Ball, 6th district, $5,000.
Quest Trust Company to Matthew Komertz and wife, Heidi Komertz, 7th district, $18,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr., et al to TWP Group LLC, 2nd district, $341,000.
Hommel Enterprises, et al to Guy Hommel, Jr., 6th district, $500,500.
Donald Williams and wife, Sheri Williams to Terry Percle, et al, 7th district, $66,000.
Estate of Charles Yates to Dorothy Anderson, 5th district, $98,000.
Daniel Frazier, et al to Jamie Boling, 9th district, $17,000.
Brian McMahan, et al to Cynthia Brand, 7th district, $12,000.
Beth Fancher to Margaret Piendle, 6th district, $164,500.
Mary Williams to Keith Steele and wife, Judy Steele, 8th district, $210,000.
