The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 6 through June 11.
Elbert Carver to Mountain Edge Properties, 5th district, $117,000.
Jeffery Lee Painter to Blake Briggs and wife, Patty Briggs, 8th district, $25,000.
Brenda West, Et Al to Francisco Torres, 6th district, $20,000.
Tim Bryant to John Darguzas and wife, Karen Darguzas, 3rd district, $1,500.
Brenda Green to Cheryl Schuler and husband, Joseph Schuler, 7th district, $48,500.
Moira Conroy to Tasha Murphy and husband, Steven Murphy, 1st district, $22,000.
Paul Wukits and wife, Cynthia Wukits to Michael Stokely, 1st district, $30,000.
Earl Seay, trustee to Terri Burns, 1st district, $113,000.
Jimmy Compton, Et Al to Keifer Starn and wife, Desirae Starn, 5th district, $7,000.
Carolyn Francis to Darrell Ball and wife, Freda Ball, 1st district, $50,000.
Tamar Weaver to William Stratford and wife, Rebecca Stratford, 11 district, $19,900.
Lloyd Headrick, Et Al to Jeffery Doody, 4th district, $80,000.
Wendel McCann and wife, Gloria McCann to Robert Demeski and wife, Wendy Demeski, 9th district, $85,000.
Justin Carothers and wife, Jessica Carothers to Shawna Robinson, 5th district, $220,000.
Tracy Hill to Masey Hipshire, 2nd district, $169,000.
Tony Traina to William Day and wife Dayna Day, 2nd district, $31,000.
Kathleen Ross to Julie Blaker, 3rd district, $125,000.
Terri Brantner, trustee to Suemis Canales, 5th district, $10,000.
Scott Milligan, trustee to Roger Miller, 6th district, $67,500.
Mountain Timber Structures to Benson Metcalf and wife, Sherry Metcalf, 1st district, $25,000.
Christine Valentine to JLE Properties, 4th district, $125,000.
Wilson and Associates PLLC to Robert Saunders, 6th district, $129,000.
MG Properties to Boghani Properties, 4th district, $687,866.
Annette Burke Estrada to Dale Peterson, 4th district, $149,000.
Claude Gatlin to John Dorsey and wife, Amanda Dorsey, 6th district, $165,000.
Jason Sterling to Andres Rossini, 5th district, $84,500.
James McSween, IV and wife, Caroline McSween to Veronica Wood, 6th district, $219,000.
Cletys Mason and wife, Carol Mason to Norman Deal and wife, Brenda Deal, $50,000.
Rae Massey and wife, Karen to Christopher Davis, 11 district, $25,000.
