The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for November 22-26.
Monica Walker to Beth Ann Vires, 9th district, $69,900
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Charles Whittamore and wife, Tamara Whitamore, 5th district, $29,900.
SNM Properties LLC to TN Land Handlers LLC, 5th district, $300,000.
Gary Ford and wife, Dorothy Ford to Benjamen Hembree and wife, Amanda McClaurin, 6th district, $465,000.
William Leibrock and wife, Charlotte Leibrock to Audrey Allen and husband, William Allen, 8th district, $87,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasures LLC to Jones Propery Management LLC, 5th district, $29,900.
Stephen Klender to Cody Herguth, 9th district, $170,000.
Thomas Hollifield and wife, Kathy Hollifield to Harold Grooms, 6th district, $111,500.
David Sutton to Juan Ledezma, 6th district, $25,000.
Jesse Coffman to Susan Rojas, 9th district, $1,050,000.
Minnie Parks to Christof Richter, 2nd district, $185,000.
Randall O’Dell to Sabrina Busler, 6th district, $5,000.
Linda Ludford to Clarissa Cossaboon, 5th district, $212,000.
John Lambeth and wife, Teressa Lambeth to Steven Erick, 2nd district, $550,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.