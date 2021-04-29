The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for April 19-23.
All American Breeders LLC to Kaliber Enterprises LLC, 5th district, $250,000.
Joseph Ferry, Et Al to Jamie Prince and wife, Heather Prince, 2nd district, $279,000.
Eileen Farley and husband, Gerard Farley to Jose Chavez, 5th district, $140,000.
Russell Cogdill to Charles Dick, 4th district, $106,000.
Peter Cammarano and wife, Renee Cammarano to Charles Nickerson, 7th district, $40,000.
Forest Clevenger to Donna Holt, 6th district, $16,500.
Frederick Reinhart and Theresa Reinhart to Ross Scheithauer, 3rd district, $112,000.
John Zimmerman and wife, Debbie Zimmerman to Jeff Trusal and wife Jaclyn Trusal, 5th district, $43,000.
Kenneth Ritter to Bobby Craig Wild and wife, Teresa Wild, 2nd district, $52,000.
Triple G Properties to Devon Gosnell, 6th district, $150,000.
Benjamin James and wife, Rachel James to Barry Shelton and wife, Angela Shelton, 2nd district, $15,000.
Laraine Lance to Terry Taylor and wife, Angela taylor, 6th district, $268,000.
Timothy Gregg and wife, Tracy Gregg to Charles Black and wife, Brandy Black, 3rd district, $113,950.
William Skelton and wife Donna Skelton to Harley Mullins and Laci Mullins, 1st district, $140,000.
Charles Mitchell to Alec Perkins, 1st district, $625.
Eugene Arrowoood and wife, Brenda Arrowood to Larry Brown, 5 district, $23,000.
Barry Metcalf and wife, Kimberly Metcalf to David Watts and Jodi Watts, 4th district, $24,000.
Clerk and Master Craig Wild to Lee Willis, 4th district, $100,000.
Wayne Messer and wife Tammy Messer to James Walker and wife Nina Walker, 2nd district, $35,000.
Jariel Duay O’Neil to Paul Ballard, 4th district, $120,000.
Caywood Van Stratum to Larry Woodrow Voyles, Jr., 8th district, $17,000.
Fred Ball to Jeffery Wellman and wife Ida Wellman, 1st district, $6,000.
JLE Properties to Self Storage Newport LLC, 4th district, $1,375,000.
Galina Zhurakovsk to Dennis Castillo, Jr., 9th district, $220,000.
Allyson Obryon to Robert Cody, Jr., 5th district, $31,000.
Jo Ann Williams to Daniel Concard, 5th district, $41,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.