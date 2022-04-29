The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for April 11-15.
Deana Swagerty, et al to Rural Medical Services, Inc., 6th district, $25,000.
Richard Gates and wife, Joan Gates to Peter Klaus and wife, Jamie Klaus, 10th district, $198,000.
Aura Castillo and husband, Oscar Morales to Frazier Fitzgibbon, 3rd district, $31,000.
Mark Shelton and wife, Raquel Savage to Naomi Lessad, 4th district, $245,000.
John Christakis, trustee to David Jackson, 5th district, $52,500.
Patrick Wilkins to Terry Bowerman and wife, Lynn Bowerman, 3rd district, $68,000.
Dream View Land Development LLC to John Fohl and wife, Angela Foul, 5th district, $35,450.
Zachary Webb and wife, Erica Webb to Zachery Faust, 9th district, $3,000.
Jeffry Palubicki and wife, Traci Palubicki to Ronald Taylor and wife, Barbara Taylor, 4th district, $60,000.
Linda Hunter to John Fillmore and wife, Stella Fillmore, 10 district, $27,500.
Donald Kenely and wife, Sara Kenely to Mark Mullaney and wife, Elizabeth Mullaney, 2nd district, $12,000.
David Hill, et al to Randy Phillips, 6th district, $137,500.
Peter Koopman, et al to Michael Slattery and wife, Patricia Slattery, 5th district, $85,000.
Kenzie McCarroll to Carol Hale, 8th district, $65,000.
Matthew Woody to James McGeough, 5th district, $38,000.
Ruby Blair to Brandon Trentham and wife, Amber Trentham, 3rd district, $325,000.
Dustin Ottinger to Mary Kennemore, 1st district, $305,000.
Cennie Caldwell, et al to Carol Hale, et al, 8th district, $30,000.
Justin Dube to Jobbitt Family Enterprise, Inc., 6th district, $59,000.
Sammy Burgin and wife, Debbie Burgin to Jerry Martin and wife, Deanna Martin, 1st district, $52,000.
Bradley Neathery and wife, Kimberly Neathery to Monica Nannis, 7th district, $70,000.
Christopher Babcock, et al to Tommy Stanton and wife, Emilie Stanton, 1st district, $293,000.
Lawrence Rebbecchi, Jr. to Joseph Sykowski, 11 district, $105,000.
Daniel Conard to Thomas Bailey and wife, Lorinda Bailey, 5th district, $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.