The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for August 30 through September 2.
Brian Andresen and wife, Karen Andresen to Ada Peace, 5th district $289,500.
Heartland Real Estate to Daniel Conard, 8th district, $200,000.
Deborah Ault to Vinod Karri and wife, Pujitha Bommareddy, 5th district, $18,500.
Scott Thornton to Harley Fowler, 2nd district, $1,500.
Yasmanny Broche and wife, Belen Broche to Jessie Steffan, 5th district, $150,000.
Terry Crowell to Zachary Wick, 2nd district, $475,000.
Russell Smith to Ryan Sharrott, trustee, 1st district, $370,000.
Patricia Gunter to Alan Sutton and wife, Donna Sutton, 1st district, $85,000.
Kathleen Sprouse to Gary Baxter and wife Valerie Baxter, 9th district, $40,000.
Lacy Frazier to Bryan Olsen and wife, Alysha Olsen, 8th district, $239,900.
Bryan Olson and wife, Alysha Olsen to Matthew Peterson, 6th district, $189,000.
Nelson Blinn, trustee to Dustin Ottinger, 1st district, $72,500.
Kimberly Howard to Jonathan McCormack and wife, Amanda Schweitzer, 5th district, $71,000.
Donald Costner to Richard Kelley and wife, Brenda Kelley, 4th district, $11,500.
Mike Newell and wife, Joanne Newell to Circo Secure, 7th district, $70,000.
Nelson Blinn, trustee to William Leibrock and wife, Charlotte Leibrock, 7th district, $22,500.
Richard Andrews and wife, Carol Andrews to Affordable Investment, 8th district, $17,000.
Mashea Cody, Et Al to Blake Coggins, 1st district, $40,000.
Ralph McDonald to Florida Cowboys LLC, 1st district, $40,000.
Jeffery Ward and wife, Janet Ward to Derrick Webb and wife, Cindy Webb, 3rd district, $130,000.
Rebecca Dollhopf to Steven Hooker, 6th district, $258,900.
Bobby Seay to Bobby Seals and wife, Julia Seals, 1st district, $30,000.
Audrea Liviskie to James Lippy and wife, Sandra Lippy, 9th district, $45,000.
George Cavanaugh to Amos Brecheen and wife, Amanda Brecheen, 9th district, $275,000.
John Bernardo and wife, Sherry Bernardo to Jesse Steffan, 5th district, $15,000.
David Valentine, Et Al to Chad Huskey, Et Al, 5th district, $50,000.
Heather Olsen to Brian Lushear and wife, Kara Lushear, 5th district, $420,000.
William Doherty and wife, Renda Doherty to Vernon Caraway and wife, Tracy Caraway, 5th district, $24,500.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Wild Mountain LLC, 5th district, $29,900.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Robert Wink and wife, Sarah Wink, 5th district, $89,900.
Barbara Thelen to Darlene McKee, 2nd district, $81,000.
John Clarke, trustee to JSB Properties LLC, 4th district, $50,000.
