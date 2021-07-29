The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for July 19 through July 23.
Steven Group and wife, Susan Group to Robert Murphy and wife Stacey Murphy, 5th district, $498,000.
Marie Wood, trustee to Thomas Brady and wife Leslie Brady, 7th district, $61,000.
Billy Moore and wife, Gina Moore to Francis Gravelle and wife, Jennifer Gravelle, 1st district, $130,000.
Olen Yates and wife, Mary Yates to Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynne Norwood, 1st district, $165,000.
Teddy Smith and wife, Barbra Smith to George Kleppinger and wife, Margaret Kleppinger, 5th district, $230,000.
John Berge to Catherine Vess, 9th district, $10,000.
Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease to Dale Holt, 4th district, $18,500.
Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease to Dale Holt, 4th district, $ 7,500.
Delores Hommel Blazer, Et Al to Robert Webb and wife Katelyn Webb, 2nd district, $315,000.
Jamie Gagne, Et Al to Johnny Parden and wife, Katelyn Parden, 4th district, $180,000.
Kelly Breckenridge to Artur Ostafijczuk and wife Izabela Bienias, 5th district, $209,900.
Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease to Ismail Menguc, 10th district, $2,200.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Kristina Horne, Et Al, 2nd district, $23,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Saundra Dishman, Et Al, 2nd district, $29,750.
Dream View Land Development LLC to CHM Homes Inc, 5th district, $32,388.
Loy Carrell to Frank Sperandio and wife, Mildres Sperandio, 5th district, $45,000.
Elizabeth Hicks, Et Al to Kevin Paxton and wife, Kathleen Paxton, 8th district, $29,000.
James Carty McSween, IV, trustee to Robert Worley, 6th district, $31,242.
Eric Smith and wife, Taylor Smith to Mark Wakeland and wife, Tamara Wakeland, 4th district, $187,000.
Fred Fegley and wife, Geraldine Fegley to Philip Lagalo, 5th district, $285,000.
Annette Vance, Et Al to Dale Holt, 6th district, $49,440.
Selena Haney to Shirley Wilson, 6th district, $119,900.
Orlando Sosa and wife, Caridad Sosa to Gary Fox, 10th district, $162,500.
Jariel Duay O’Neil to Steve Large, Et Al, 10th district, $45,000.
Donald Williamson to Lester Huntley and wife Barbara Huntley, 5th district, $205,000.
Dillan Shults to Michael Boyd, Et Al, 10th district, $45,000.
Jay Williford to Carol Grooms, 6th district, $163,600.
Fredrick Spence and wife, Ruth Spence to Clyde Griffin, 7th district, $32,000.
Donald Collins, Et Al to Harold Gentry, 5th district, $235,000.
