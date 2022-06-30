The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 20—24.
Alan Tapp and wife, Penny Tapp to Troy Kilpatrick and wife, Karla Kilpatrick, 1st district, $135,000.
CMH Homes, Inc. to David Roper and wife, Florence Roper, 5th district, $210,751.
Charles Mason, et al to City of Newport, 6th district 6th district, $0.
Jeffrey Erickson and wife, Tracey Erickson to Robert Smith and wife4, Mary Smith, 3rd district, $35,450.
Discount Lots, LLC and WPL Holdings, LLC to Carl Story and wife, Tracie Story, 8th district, $67,000.
Roger Parks and wife, Doris Parks to Anthony Perando and wife, Pamela Perando, 4th district, $150,000.
Bradley Jackson and wife, Morgan Jackson to Michael Morgan and wife, Shelby Morgan, 5th district, $189,000.
Reva Alcoser and husband Benjamin Alcoser to Andrew Timmons and wife, Kristy Timmons, 6th district, $490,000.
Kerry James, et al to Ronald Meisenberg and wife, Shelly Meisenberg, 4th district, $60,000.
First Community Bank and Highlands Union Bank to Stephanie Junca and husband, Peter Jakal, 10th district, $30,000.
Alton Crews and wife, Barbara Crews to Porter Michael, LLC, 5th district, $85,000.
Cyd Theriot, et al to Lee Werst and wife, Sally Werst, 9th district, $45,000.
Jayne Hagan, et al to Colleen Fraley and husband Craig Fraley, 5th district, $590,000.
Huff Family Partnership, et al to Craig Loveland and wife, Stephanie Loveland, 1st district, $56,800.
Frank Esposito and wife, Shannon Esposito to Ronnie Green and wife, Carolyn Green, 9th district, $149,000.
Karl Hoffman, et al to Larry Novotny and wife, Crystal Novotny, 11th district, $650,000.
Destiny Land, LLC to Jeffrey Hammer and wife, Elaine Hilbert, 1st district, $65,000.
Vera Deloach to Teresa Prettyman, et al, 7th district, $161,000.
Mackie, Wolf, Zeintz, and Mann, PC, to First Horizon Bank, 6th district, $57,162.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Amy Holt, 6th district, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Barbara Holt, 6th district, $800.
Paul Knight to TCU Enterprises, LLC, 7th district, $25,000.
Wanda Cureton, et al to Bartley Thornton, 6th district, $275,000.
David Odell and Karen Kelley to Gregory Scherf, Jr., 5th district, $176,000.
Patricia Warren to Randall Myers and wife, Tracey Myers, 3rd district, $1,000.
Charles Henry, et al to R. Gregory Gustilo and wife, Tara Gustilo, 2nd district, $442,500.
Janet Gallman to Benjamin Bell and wife, Laura Bell, 2nd district, $280,000.
Joseph Penland to Robery Mayer, Jr., 2nd district, $185,000.
