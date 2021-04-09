The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 26 through April 2.
Union Cemetery to Robert Lyons, 6th district, $800.
Union Cemetery to Margaret Webb, 6th district, $1,600.
Union Cemetery to Cheryl Coleman, 6th district, $800.
Wanda Law to Maria George, 3rd district, $87,000.
Floyd Grooms to Bobby Hagerman and wife Carol Hagerman, 5th district, $75,000.
John Howard Litz, Et Al to Pappas Farms, LLC., 6th district, $1,100,000.
Wilma McMillan to Donald Scott Williams, 7th district, $80,000.
Deborah Louise McGill and Ronald Lester Hartsell to Richie Green and wife, Cathy Green, 5th district, $7,000.
Wade Parks to Mary Raney, 8th district, $30,000.
Richard Walker to Conrad Sauer and wife Angela Conrad, 10th district, $18,500.
Orvie Arrington and wife, Penny Arrington to Randall Miller and wife, Sherry Miller, 9th district, $17,500.
Orvie Arrington and wife, Penny Arrington to David Overstreet and wife, Lisa Overstreet, 9th district, $17,500.
Bufford Marshall, Et Al to Gary Jason Shropshire, 4th district, $100,400.
Raymond Snader and wife, Sylvia Snader to Dallas Short, 2nd district, $350,000.
Willie Stokely to Barry Williams and Gabriela Donatlan Williams, 6th district, $45,000.
Reva Rodgers and husband, Decurtis Rogers to Danny Tolley and wife Betty Jean Tolley, 11th district, $11,000.
Jason Myers and wife, Amanda Myers to Ryan Mear, 5th district, $177,000.
Donald Norwood and wife Gaylelynne Norwood to Ziville Lilja, 1st district, $75,000.
Danny Hartsell and Nancy Lynn Christian to Jason Andrew Stinnett, 6th district, $7,000.
Bobby Lowe to Bryan Seigler, trustee, 4th district, $15,000.
Judy Kelley Cagle to James Kelly and wife, Melissa Kelley, 1st district, $5,000.
Judith Haiduk to Charles Novak and wife Malissa Novak, 1st district, $85,000.
Robert Cutshaw, Marla Torgerson and Cynthia Holdway to Grant Adams, Jr., 6th district, $150,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. to The Hooper House Properties, 4th district, $24,000.
Richard Lane and wife, Crystal Lane to Serena Fisher, 5th district, $150,000.
Vernon Hudson to Sherman Hudson, 5th district, $10,000.
Loretta Carns to Dexter Miksch and wife, Jaclyn Miksch, 2nd district, $395,000.
Kenny Willis to Ronnie Hommel, 8th district, $13,000.
Minh Nguyen to Phillip Barrett and wife Cynthia Barrett, 5th district, $55,000.
George Carter and wife, Cindy Carter to Alan Humphrey and wife, Bonnie Humphrey, 8th district, $140,000.
Denny and Jerry Holt to Megan Lindsey, 6th district, $125,000.
Neil Radar to Troy Selner and Kari Selner, 8th district, $30,000.
