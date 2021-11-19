The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for November 1-5.
Robert Chance to Thomas Tullo and wife, Jenny Tullo, 3rd district, $40,000.
Tina Finchum to Arthur Hagner and wife, Catherine Hagner, 4th district, $30,000.
Jessica Huff and husband, John Huff to Cody Milligan, 6th district, $88,000.
Brandi Ediss, Et Al to Harold Miller and wife, Marie Miller, 3rd district, $79,000.
Donnie Blazer and wife, Linda Blazer to Heather Thompson, 4th district, $149,900.
John Ficca and wife, Audrey Ficca to Tinley Presley, 1st district, $39,500.
Shane Patterson to Jason Braddock and wife, Julie Braddock, 5th district, $50,000.
Tammy Messer to Heather Sepulveda, 6th district, $135,500.
George Willis and wife, Susan Willis to Shane Holt and wife, Rachel Holt, 6th district, $183,000.
Ronnie Barrett to Jon Heath and wife, Francis Heath, 6th district, $175,000.
Parkway Inn LLC to BW England Holdings LLC, 6th district, $450,000.
Larry Strickler to Mara Coakley, 6th district, $235,000.
Bart Webb to Deirdre Premo, 4th district, $164,900.
Mike Proffitt and wife, Barbara Proffitt to George Willis and wife, Susan Willis, 2nd district, $400,000.
Wilson and Associates PLLC to Brian Williams, 5th district, $48,801.
Denise Hannah and husband, Tony Hannah to Jacob Crowder and wife, Wendy Crowder, 5th district, $275,000.
Stacy Gunter to Sheri Nichols, 5th district, $185,000.
David Waite and wife, Carol Waite to Todd Spoto and wife, Najla Kassis, 8th district, $26,800.
Harold Camden and wife, Barbara Camden to Jackie Holt and wife, Melissa Holt, 6th district, $15,000.
James Darby and wife, Susan Darby to Douglas Rockwell, 8th district, $11,000.
Leon Browning to Clay Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 6th district, $35,000.
Gregory Jolliff and wife, Sandra Jolliff to Jodi Brown, 8th district, $525,000.
Robert Artola and wife, Angela Artola to Benjamin Hudson and wife, Selma Hudson, 7th district, $23,700.
Carolyn Francis to George Toby and wife, Mary Toby, 1st district, $47,000.
Paul Fish to Ashley Carpenter, 11 district, $1,500.
David Federighi to Kathryn Carpenter, 5th district, $240,000.
John Marsh and wife, Mary Marsh to Bryan Anselmi, 2nd district, $375,000.
William Coggins to Jennifer Provens, 8th district, $50,000.
Daniel Patrick and wife Kimberly Patrick to Jackie Lunsford, 1st district, $18,000.
James McAuliffe to Korrie Bryant and husband, Kenneth Hance, 8th district, $183,000.
Joan Brownlee, trustee to Calvin Greene, 6th district, $30,000.
Terry James and wife, Barbara James to Nichole Hodge, 6th district, $129,000.
John Masters to Michael Boyd, 1st district, $30,000.
Karen Stokely and husband, James Stokely to Daryn Thomas and wife, Joyceln Thomas, 2nd district, $35,000.
Joyce Newcomb to Larry Strickler, 6th district, $120,000.
