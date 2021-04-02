The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 22-26, 2021.
Swyft Inc. to Leslie Robinson, 9th district, $3,000.
Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease to Michael McCarter and Charlotte Ann Leibrock, 6th district, $2,700.
Agustin Monroig, trustee, to Neil Desai and wife, Susin Desai, 1st district, $755,000.
John Kevin McKee and wife, Angelle McKee to Scott Ditmer, 4th district, $8,500.
Edward, David and Patricia Williams to Ira Wayne Neikirk, 6th district, $5,000.
Chandley Farms, LLC. to Pappas Farms, LLC., 4th district, $1,837,550.
Glenn Parks, Lynn Parks and Susan V. Parks Chapman to Lehman Franks and wife, Ruby Franks, 8th district, $145,000.
Goodwater Farm to JCB Investment Properties, LLC., 6th district, $180,000.
Abigail Ritter to Raven Jenkins and Madison Millar, 10th district, $40,000.
Christopher Shepherd and wife, Miranda Shepherd to James Ferrell, 6th district $112,000.
John Ryan and wife Alana Raven to Ross Kistinger, 5th district, $66,000.
Becki Dooley to Robert Dillon and wife, Chasity Dillon, 1st district, $25,000.
JL Sutton to Jillian Richey, 5th district, $1,300.
Seven SFP Pool, LLC. to MRP Newport, LLC., 6th district, $2,356,594.75.
Craig and Debra Dieckman to Gail Denton and Brandon Bentley, 8th district, $130,000.
2020 Properties, LLC. to Mountain Edge Properties, LLC., 6th district, $165,000.
Paula Beatty to Steve McCarter, 9th district, $12,500.
Union Cemetery of Newport, INC. to Robert Lyons, 6th district, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport, INC. to Margaret Webb, 6th district, $1,600.
Union Cemetery of Newport, INC. to Cheryl Coleman, 6th district, $800.
Wanda Law to Maria George, 3rd district, $87,000.
Floyd Grooms to Bobby Hagerman and wife Carol Hagerman, 5th district, $75,000.
John Howard Litz to Pappas Farms, LLC., 6th district, $1,100,000.
Wilma McMillan to Donald Williams and wife Sheri Williams, 7th district, $80,000.
Deborah McGill and Ronald Hartsell to Richie Greene and wife, Cathy Greene, 5th district, $7,000.
Wade Parks to Mary Raney, 8th district, $30,000.
Richard Walker to Conrad Sauer and wife, Angela Sauer, 10th district, $18,500.
Orvie Arrington and wife Penny Arrington to Randall Miller and wife, Sherry Miller, 9th district, $17,500.
Orvie Arrington and wife Penny Arrington to David Overstreet and wife, Lisa Overstreet, 9th district, $17,500.
