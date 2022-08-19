Paul W. Shaver and wife, Linda Shaver to Samuel S. Helton, 6th District, $87,000.
Kimberly Howard, et al, and Michelle Mendez to Thomas B. Fullen Sr. and wife, Joan L. Fullen, 4th District, $175,000.
Carmen Riley and husband, Bobby Riley to Deborah K. Riley, et al, and Jordan J. Pack, 6th District, $120,000.
Robert Fisher to Michael Oakley, et al, and Anita Watts, 6th District, $1,000.
Gwynda Sharon Allen, et al, and Scott Allen, Laura Lynn Weeks, Meghan Arlietha Cole, and Walter Lewis Cole III to Lynn M. Valdez, 6th District, $60,000.
Rocket Mortgage LLC, et al, and Quicken Loans to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, et al, and United States of America, 6th District, $0.
Sandra Valentine Etherton to Norman W. Poplin and wife, Bonnie Poplin, 2nd District, $177,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport, Inc. to Timothy Ogle, et al, and Ester Mitchell, 6th District, $1,600.
Ronnie Moorefield and wife, Martha Sarah Killam to James E. Robinson, et al, and Cynthia L. Woods, Jordan Woods Robinson, Quinn Woods Robinson, Jordan Robinson Woods, and Quinn Robinson Woods, 3rd District, $70,000.
Gary R. Spiezio and wife, Judith Spiezio to Double Play LLC, 5th District, $0.
Lawrence Coffey, et al, and Lawrence Coffie, Phyllis M. Coffey, and Phyllis M. Coffie to Ernest Quintal, 9th District, $33,000.
June Wiemer to Maxwell Rick, 8th District, $230,000.
