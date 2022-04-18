The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for April 4-8.
Leonard Duggan to Brittany McAlister, 7th district, $77,500.
Walter Gibson, et al to Christopher Klump, 6th district, $64,000.
Intrist Properties LLC to Robert Butcher and wife, Cortney Butcher, 10th district, $36,999.
Donald Dukes and wife, Lisa Graham to Harry Enright and wife, Kimberly Enright, 8th district, $13,000.
Eternal Beverages Inc to Old Asheville Highway LLC, 6th district, $1,600,000.
Jeannie Hurst, et al to Ronald Brown and wife, Terrie Brown, 5th district, $41,000.
Roella Holt and husband, James Edwin Holt to James Randall Holt, et al, 3rd district, $10,000.
Danny Strange and wife, Renee Strange to Donald Bordinger and wife, Maureen Dordinger, 6th district, $651,000.
Lawrence Coviello, trustee to Angel Ruiz and wife, Kathrynn Ruiz, 5th district, $19,900.
Maria Diaz and husband, Fermin Delgado to Brian Esmond, et al, 3rd district, $32,500.
Travis Kimmel to Russell Olbrich and wife, Sharon Olbrich, 5th district, $319,900.
Eric Herndon and wife, Lisa Herndon to Brittany Latham, 6th district, $200,000.
Coldwater Investments Inc to Ronnie Justice and wife, Mary Justice, 3rd district, $69,900.
Charles Wolff to Getting Land LLC, 5th district, $50,000.
Chad Huskey, et al to Jason Braddock and wife, Julie Braddock, 5th district, $250,000.
Ernest Hamilton and wife, Anita Hamilton to James Rorrer and wife, Tammy Rorrer, 5th district, $38,000.
Jeremiah Alley to Randolph Redden, 1st district, $12,999.
Heidi Mounts to Robert Murphy, 5th district, $25,000.
James Kerry, representative to Jason Frisbee and wife, Shannon Frisbee, 4th district, $75,000.
Joe Breazeale to John Henry and wife, Theresa Henry, 3rd district, $35,000.
LLG Trustee TN LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 6th district, $60,831.
Audrey Lanier, et al to Lance Walden and wife, Mona Walden, 2nd district, $39,500.
James Peck to Matthew Douglas, trustee, 3rd district, $190,000.
Melissa Lowe, et al to Huynj Nguyen and wife, Thi Tu Nguyen, 6th district, $159,000.
David White and wife, Krista White to John Dzielski, 5th district, $35,000.
SOC Investment Corporation to Kampgrounds of America Inc, 9th district, $3,784,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.