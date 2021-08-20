The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for August 9 through August 13.
Andrew Berkel and wife, Lisa Berkel to Kenig Enterprises, 10 district, $215,000.
Judith Patterson and husband, Bryan Patterson to Mathew Barthle and wife, Carrie Barthle, 9th district, $250,000.
Tennessee State Bank to Gary Baxter, $1,430.
Henry Robertson to Davina Ransome, 6th district, $95,000.
Nora Jessup to Ludwig Opfermann and wife, Elaine Opfermann, 10th district, $130,000.
George Johnson to Frank Swafford and wife, Kimberly Swafford, 6th disctrict, $210,000.
Brittany Coakley to Robert Kearney, 2nd district, $254,900.
Lucas Lunsford and wife, Jennifer Lunsford to Richard Tyler and wife, Donna Ball, 5th district, $235,000.
Patricia Buda, trustee to Charlotte Styles, 2nd district, $250,000.
Dale Mitchell to Jennifer Cook and husband, Robert Cook, 3rd district, $80,000.
Douglas Blackmon and wife, Deborah Blackmon to Scott Mund, 8th district, $150,000.
Jeff Mason and wife, Carolyn Mason to Lisa Burke and husband, Timmy Burke, 5th district, $333,000.
Brant Keller and wife, Holly Keller to Greg Smith and wife, Anita Smith, 5th district, $69,000.
WM Massa, II., trustee to Colonial Loan Association, 3rd district, $8,500.
Janice Hurst and husband, Joe Mehaffey to Charles Carmichael, 3rd district, $60,000.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master to Jose Jimeniz, 2nd district, $34,101.
Benton Bright, Jr. to Tulio Quevedo, Jr., and wife, Lisa Quevedo, 5th district, $18,000.
Fred Ball to Selena Haney, 6th district, $10,000.
Floetta Coleman to Alfred Belcher, 4th district, $72,000.
Ronald Bullard to Inspired Motion Picture Group, 4th district, $199,000.
Brian Bresee to Wayne Reese and wife, Donna Reese, 7th district, $27,500.
Scottie Hooper to George Utz, 6th district, $170,000.
Linda Crider to James Venerable and wife, Melissa Venerable, 6th district, $300,000.
Melinda McCarter, Et Al to Steven Vadala, 6th district, $99,640.
Mae Testerman to Timothy Brannon, 5th district, $110,000.
Shelby Elkins to Mark Burnham, 3rd district, $20,000.
