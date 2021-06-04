The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 24-31.
Willis Suggs and wife, Louise Suggs, to Brian Trentham and wife, Jessica Trentham, 7th district, $56,000.
Jeffery Munsey and wife, Rae Munsey to Eric Bechtold and wife, Jessica Moss, 9th district, $450,000.
Melanie Pendergrass to Makayla Barrett and husband, Ethan Barrett, 6th district, $145,000.
Jason Lewis and wife, Michelle Lewis to Melanie Pendergrass, 6th district, $129,000.
Sheila McGinty and William Orr to Nicholas Barnett and wife, Ammie Barnett, 5th district, $230,000.
Donna Weller and husband, Rufus Weller to Richard Morris and wife, Stephanie Morris, 7th district, $180,000.
Robert Whaley to Roger Bryant, 5th district, $5,610.
Lee Willis and wife, Ovella Willis to Steven Hamlet and wife, Jessica Hamlet, 6th district, $33,333.
Clyde Rollen and wife, Patricia Rollen to Steven Hamlet and wife, Jessica Hamlet, 6th district, $66,000.
Jane Ogg and husband, Bill Ogg to Mountain Top Land and Timber, 6th district, $30,000.
Harold Mazingo and wife, Peggy Mazingo to David Hall and wife, Leah Hall, 2nd district $70,000.
Brenda West, Et Al to Calvin Ball, 6th district, $33,000.
Brenda West, Et Al to Mary Whitlock, 6th district, $17,000.
Paul Denton, Et Al to Russell Lamb and wife, Jennifer Lamb, 3rd district, $242,000.
June Smith and husband, Kenneth Smith to Parris Korn and wife, Sheryl Korn, 6th district, $15,000.
Bayou Homes Holdings LLC to Mark Webster and Pamela Lowe, 4th district, $15,000.
Landthrift LLC to Edward Morales and Heidi Morales, 2nd district, $95,000.
Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease to Matt Holt, 6th district, $2,500.
Betty Holt to Judy Thomas, 3rd district, $28,555.
Allen McNeese and Travis Owenby to Iqbal Lalani, 4th district, $175,000.
Carolyn and Larry Francis to Larry Sutton, 1st district, $83,000.
Robert Henderson to Stellania White and husband, James White, 5th district, $81,548.
Lonnie Sutton and wife, Helen White to Guy Hommel, Jr., 4th district, $122,500.
Danielle Donley, Et Al to Shawn Hendrickson and wife, Savannah Hendrickson, 8th district, $180,000.
Jerry and Denny Holt to Terry Stanley, 6th district, $168,800.
Patricia Buda, trustee to Gary Bolduc and wife, Rhonda Bolduc, 2nd district, $60,000.
