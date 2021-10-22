The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for October 11-15.
Margaret McBrayer to Randy Shiflett and wife, Lorrie Shiftlett, 2nd district, $165,000.
Jobbitt Family Enterprises to Kimberly Wardlow, 6th district, $232,500.
Joshua Boyette and wife, Hollie Boyette to Jonathan Weiss, 3rd district, $355,000.
Leonard Dugan to Janelle Hart, Trustee, 7th district, $50,000.
Arter Ball to Scialabba, Et Al, 9th district, $100,000.
Derek Grooms and wife, Amanda Grooms to Daniel Albert, Et Al, 5th district, $155,000.
Carroll Barger to Penny Gates, 6th district, $89,400.
Yolanda Pruitt and husband, Kenneth Harris to Gregory Blair and wife, Laura Blair, 6th district, $82,000.
Eugene Arrowood and wife, Brenda Arrowood to Timothy Holly and wife, Emma Bennet, 5th district, $19,900.
David Foster and wife, Pamela Foster to Kodie Chastain, 3rd district, $221,500.
Donna Owenby to Meghan Biggs, 4th district, $75,000.
Sandra Calfee to Donald Costner, 6th district, $3,500.
Janice Payne to Jonathan Payne, 5th district, $200,000.
Jeannie Birdwell to Michael Yaremchuk and wife, Kelly Yaremchuk, 5th district, $459,000.
Scott McGaha to Carolyn Ford, 10th district, $150.
Weston Baily to Brian Keller, 6th district, $100,000.
Roger Miller to Mitalben Sukhadiya, 6th district, $75,000.
Patricia Blankenship to Conny Bailey, 9th district, $65,900.
Jo Ann Potter to Emily McGaha, 8th district, $126,000.
