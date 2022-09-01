From 8/22/2022 To 8/26/2022
Guy Hommel Jr. to Leroy W. Scriba Jr. and wife, Diane P. Scriba, 4th District, $24,500.
Johnathan B. Hill and Johnathan Hill to Stephen E. Meyer, et al, and Danette M. Meyer and Diane P. Meyer, 6th District, $190,000.
James Williamson to Lonnie Sutton and wife, Helen Sutton, 4th District, $215,000.
Linda Devlin and husband, Dennis Devlin to Johnny Dale Thomas, 5th District, $130,000.
Kyle Miller and wife, Sheryl Miller to Michael Joe Fenton and wife, Debbie Ann Fenton, 9th District, $225,000.
Robert Pollock, et al, and Lisa Pollock to Scott Kimble, 2nd District, $45,000.
Harley Mayes to Wesley R. Cook, 4th District, $130,000.
Joseph Prager and wife, Rosanne Prager to Zachary T. Maidment, 10th District, $175,000.
Justin Andrew Gray, et al, and Timothy Bakke to Jeffrey William Petrolli and wife, Lisa Dawn Petrolli, 5th District, $235,000.
Nicole H. Laasko, et al, and Nicole Gilley to Austin Ford and wife, Hannah Ford, 8th District, $32,000.
Bobby Ray Clevenger and Bobby Clevenger to James D. Miller, et al, and Marvin J. Miller, 4th District, $75,000.
Michael L. Hunt, Co Trustee, et al, and Birgitt V. Hunt, Co Trustee and The Hunt Family Trust to Nathan R. Gort, 5th District, $265,740.
Willis C. Suggs and wife, Louise W. Suggs to Anselmo Morales and wife, Angelica Morales, 4th District, $100,000.
Bert S. Walls to Justin Holt and wife, Belgica Holt, 3rd District, $28,000.
Tammy Sue Poore, et al, and Theresa Jo Cody to Benny Bryant, 6th District, $162,664.05.
Patricia H. Briggs to John Dale Ramsey, 1st District, $6,000.
Carl Loughren and wife, Sandra M. Loughren to Daniel Edward Boling, 2nd District, $9,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Bob Moore, et al, 6th District, $1,600.
Betty Jo Green to Richard J. Gaston and wife, Marilyn J. Gaston, 8th District, $45,000.
Patricia Rhyne Williams, Trustee, et al, and Bill Gene Williams, Trustee, and Motelle R. Rhyne, Last Will and Testament, to Patricia Rhyne Williams, 6th District, $0.
Laura Riebsame and husband, Ronnie L. Pettross to Timothy Wheeler Hoyt and wife, Susan Larsen Hoyt, 1st District, $450,000.
Teresa Lynn Harraden to Amy Lara Hipp and husband, Christopher Matthew Hipp, 5th District, $287,000.
Dan Foster to Robert Demeski and wife, Wendy Demeski, 9th District, $12,000.
Reece Valentine to Kelly Williamson, 11th District, $1,050,000.
Marilyn Jones, et al and W.C. Crum and Rhonda Crum to KK Properties II LLC, 6th District, $76,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.