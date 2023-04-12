Probation violation/resisting arrest: On April 7 following notification of a reckless driver in the area, a deputy went to the area of Judds Lane and was stationary dear Elder Way. At that time the vehicle was observed coming to a stop at the end of ElderWay. The deputy was advised the driver had an active warrant. The driver was confirmed as Travis Spencer and the warrant was confirmed. Spencer was detained and then while being escorted to the patrol vehicle he stopped and refused to walk to the patrol vehicle and necessary force was used to get him in the patrol vehicle. Spencer was then transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with probation violation and resisting arrest.

Theft of property/aggravated assault: A deputy was dispatched April 8 to Gray’s Auto Repair regarding a stolen vehicle. The owner reported his black Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab had been stolen and there was a truck on the property that did not belong, identified as a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 250 with old Sevier County Board of Education stickers on it. Later, deputies were dispatched to the area of Armory Road regarding a call from the owner of the reported stolen vehicle being behind his truck and that he followed it to 1434 Hurst Way in Sevierville. There was broken glass sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck and it was confirmed to be stolen. Bryan Hurst was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen truck, was ordered to exit, complied and was taken into custody. Sevier County waited with the vehicle at the residence. Hurst was also found to have an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Cocke County. He was charged with theft over $1,000 and served with the active arrest warrant.

