Probation violation/resisting arrest: On April 7 following notification of a reckless driver in the area, a deputy went to the area of Judds Lane and was stationary dear Elder Way. At that time the vehicle was observed coming to a stop at the end of ElderWay. The deputy was advised the driver had an active warrant. The driver was confirmed as Travis Spencer and the warrant was confirmed. Spencer was detained and then while being escorted to the patrol vehicle he stopped and refused to walk to the patrol vehicle and necessary force was used to get him in the patrol vehicle. Spencer was then transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with probation violation and resisting arrest.
Theft of property/aggravated assault: A deputy was dispatched April 8 to Gray’s Auto Repair regarding a stolen vehicle. The owner reported his black Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab had been stolen and there was a truck on the property that did not belong, identified as a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 250 with old Sevier County Board of Education stickers on it. Later, deputies were dispatched to the area of Armory Road regarding a call from the owner of the reported stolen vehicle being behind his truck and that he followed it to 1434 Hurst Way in Sevierville. There was broken glass sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck and it was confirmed to be stolen. Bryan Hurst was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen truck, was ordered to exit, complied and was taken into custody. Sevier County waited with the vehicle at the residence. Hurst was also found to have an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Cocke County. He was charged with theft over $1,000 and served with the active arrest warrant.
Vandalism/aggravated burglary/criminal trespass: A deputy responded April 8 to 635 North Highway 340 regarding a break-in. The homeowner advised his house’s front window screen was pried open and the window broken. The deputy went to the front door and the homeowner proceeded to remove the board from the front of the house that secured it. At that point Johnny Sams stepped up to the window and Sams was instructed to come out of the house and was detained. Sams had been evicted from the house on March 21 and April 3 and served with a writ of possession. Sams was instructed to get any of his property and not return as he was trespassed from the property.
Driving while license revoked/open container law: A vehicle was paced April 8 in the fast/passing line at 45 mph in a 55 mph zone. After another vehicle was observed trying to pass on the right at that speed, the vehicle slowed, traveled at 42 mph and did not move over. After initiating the patrol car’s blue lights, the vehicle slowed and stopped in the median turnaround just before Cosby Highway and Cosby Cutoff. He appeared to be shaking and nervous. The driver, Tanner Cureton, was told the reason for the stop was the Tennessee Slow Poke Law. His license was found to be revoked for DUI on Jan. 20, 2022 out of Cocke County. A 100ml bottle of Fireball Whiskey open container was lying on the passenger seat. He was not found to be impaired nor was any smell of alcoholic beverage detected on him. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Cruelty to animals: On April 8 Danny Ownby contacted dispatch in reference to his dog being killed. He stated that on April 8 at approximately 9 a.m. he let his dogs outside, attempted to retrieve his dogs, but was unable to locate one. Ownby stated he then walked his property and located the dog deceased and stated it had been shot and had a bullet wound just behind the shoulder. He stated he did not hear any gunfire and requested a report be made for further reference, if anything else was to happen
