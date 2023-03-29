Public intoxication/disorderly conduct: A deputy responded on March 24 to 118 Bridge Way. Contact was made with Kellie Downs, 28, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was drinking. She stated she wanted to go to jail “to make a point.” She threatened if she was not arrested she would go and stand in the roadway. Deputies tried for an extended period of time to convince her to go inside her residence. Neighbors advised she had been outside non-stop yelling and yelling at her kids. She then told deputies she would get in her vehicle and crank it up if that meant she would go to jail. She told deputies she had marijuana inside and would get it and smoke it in front of officers. She then attempted to walk into the roadway. Fearing she was a danger to herself, she was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Open container law/driving while license revoked/possession of schedule IV: A traffic stop was conducted March 24 on Cosby Highway following a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The driver, Charles Shaun Lane, stated he wasn’t drunk, but admitted he had a “little” marijuana in his pockets. Lane was found to have a revoked driver’s license and was confirmed to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County. He was taken into custody, searched and due to an uncooperative demeanor, placed in the back of the patrol car. The marijuana was located in his left front pocket. He asked the same questions over and over and appeared not to comprehend anything that was being explained to him. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. The suspected marijuana weighed 2.2 grams and was placed into evidence.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.