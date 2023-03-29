Public intoxication/disorderly conduct: A deputy responded on March 24 to 118 Bridge Way. Contact was made with Kellie Downs, 28, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was drinking. She stated she wanted to go to jail “to make a point.” She threatened if she was not arrested she would go and stand in the roadway. Deputies tried for an extended period of time to convince her to go inside her residence. Neighbors advised she had been outside non-stop yelling and yelling at her kids. She then told deputies she would get in her vehicle and crank it up if that meant she would go to jail. She told deputies she had marijuana inside and would get it and smoke it in front of officers. She then attempted to walk into the roadway. Fearing she was a danger to herself, she was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Open container law/driving while license revoked/possession of schedule IV: A traffic stop was conducted March 24 on Cosby Highway following a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The driver, Charles Shaun Lane, stated he wasn’t drunk, but admitted he had a “little” marijuana in his pockets. Lane was found to have a revoked driver’s license and was confirmed to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County. He was taken into custody, searched and due to an uncooperative demeanor, placed in the back of the patrol car. The marijuana was located in his left front pocket. He asked the same questions over and over and appeared not to comprehend anything that was being explained to him. He was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident. The suspected marijuana weighed 2.2 grams and was placed into evidence.
Reckless driving/bumper law/financial responsibility: A vehicle was captured on radar March 24 doing 85 mph in a 45 mph zone in front of Exxon gas station at 3066 Cosby Highway. The vehicle was stopped on Middle Creek Road and the driver was identified as Justin Barnes. He said he was trying to pass a vehicle to get to 440 Truck Stop to get gas before it closed. The vehicle did not have an impact absorbing bumper as required nor a hood. Barnes could not provide a registration and stated his tag had been stolen recently. The VIN had been broken off the dash. He was taken into custody for reckless driving and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Domestic assault: A deputy responded March 25 to 1776 Aaron in Parrottsville regarding a physical domestic. Upon arrival, Nathen Hudson stated his mother-in-law and his wife had gotten in an argument with him and his wife slapped him in the face multiple times. He said he did not want to press charges if his mother-in-law left and his wife calmed down and went to bed. Hudson’s mother-in-law stated Nathen was drunk, threatened her and grabbed her but had not struck her. Nathen’s wife Sarah then stepped in to help and struck Nathen in the face. Sarah said she did hit Nathen in the face trying to defend her mother and Nathen was “manhandling” her tonight. After speaking with all parties more than once, it was clear Nathen made the two women fear for their safety in the home in which they both live. Nathen was placed in custody for domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
