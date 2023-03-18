DUI: Deputies responded March 13 to the area of Jones Cove Road regarding a motor vehicle accident and made contact with John Adams, the driver of a van that was wrecked in the ditch. He was assisted out of the vehicle and the odor of alcohol was detected. He stated he was only hurt a little bit around his eye. When asked how much he had to drink he stated “two little beers.” When asked again, he stated “two shots” of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. When asked how he ended up wrecked, he stated he was “just coming down the road and ended up in the ditch” and added that “it just happens.” He indicated he was way too drunk to take field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Upon reviewing his driving history, he was found to have two previous DUI first offense convictions, one on June 28, 1994 and another on Aug. 15, 2011.
Domestic assault: Deputies responded March 13 to 4160 Green Corner Road in Hartford regarding a domestic assault. Contact was made with Randy Fuller who said Jason Schmitt, 45, was screaming at his mother when Fuller told him to stop. Fuller stated at that time Schmitt struck him with a fist on the right side of his head. His temple appeared to have light bruising and discoloration. Fuller said he and Schmitt’s mother believe Schmitt had recently taken meth due to his erratic and hostile behavior. Deputies made contact with Schmitt who appeared to be highly intoxicated and avoided questions. His story changed multiple times but he did admit to striking Fuller after Fuller pushed him. Fuller provided a written statement and wished to pursue assault charges. Schmitt was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Vandalism: On March 14, deputies responded to 166 Willis Road and made contact with James McAndrew who stated he was going to leave the house on March 13 and noticed all four tires on 2003 Dodge van had been cut. He had no idea who had done it or why, and there were no cameras. He estimated it would be approximately $1,000 to fix his vehicle.
Disorderly conduct/public intoxication: Deputies responded March 14 to Cosby Run Campground regarding a disturbance. Upon arriving, contact was made with Kenny Felts, who was chanting and yelling “praise God.” Residents said he had been chanting for over an hour and would hardly speak. Felts would only acknowledge deputies with a head nod and would not speak. He continued to chant and would not open his eyes. He did produce an ID but refused EMS or going to the hospital. Due to his lack of cooperation and complaints of disturbance, Felts was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. While attempting to handcuff him he dropped to his knees, made his body dead weight, but opened his eyes to yell “praise God.” He was placed in the patrol car while still chanting. Once inside the jail, he was uncooperative when asked to change clothes. Officers attempted to remove one of Felts’ boots and he began snarling, growling and screaming at officers, while saying “this is my soul, please don’t.” Felts calmed down, complied with officers and was left in the custody of jail staff.
Public intoxication: On March 16 deputies responded to 484 Orchard Drive regarding an intoxicated male causing issues at the residence. Multiple parties on scene stated Daniel Shepherd, 26, was under the influence and threatening to cut someone with a knife, which he displayed several times. Contact was made with Shepherd, who was sitting in his truck. He was asked to place the knife he had on his side on the floorboard of the truck and he complied. He had the strong odor of marijuana and admitted he was “smoking some weed.” Shepherd’s movements were erratic and his speech was fast and not making sense. Due to the allegations of threatening violence and being visibly under the influence, Shepherd was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
