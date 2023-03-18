DUI: Deputies responded March 13 to the area of Jones Cove Road regarding a motor vehicle accident and made contact with John Adams, the driver of a van that was wrecked in the ditch. He was assisted out of the vehicle and the odor of alcohol was detected. He stated he was only hurt a little bit around his eye. When asked how much he had to drink he stated “two little beers.” When asked again, he stated “two shots” of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. When asked how he ended up wrecked, he stated he was “just coming down the road and ended up in the ditch” and added that “it just happens.” He indicated he was way too drunk to take field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Upon reviewing his driving history, he was found to have two previous DUI first offense convictions, one on June 28, 1994 and another on Aug. 15, 2011.

Domestic assault: Deputies responded March 13 to 4160 Green Corner Road in Hartford regarding a domestic assault. Contact was made with Randy Fuller who said Jason Schmitt, 45, was screaming at his mother when Fuller told him to stop. Fuller stated at that time Schmitt struck him with a fist on the right side of his head. His temple appeared to have light bruising and discoloration. Fuller said he and Schmitt’s mother believe Schmitt had recently taken meth due to his erratic and hostile behavior. Deputies made contact with Schmitt who appeared to be highly intoxicated and avoided questions. His story changed multiple times but he did admit to striking Fuller after Fuller pushed him. Fuller provided a written statement and wished to pursue assault charges. Schmitt was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.