Arson/cruelty to animals: A deputy was dispatched March 7 to 172 Willow Glen Way regarding a possible arson. Dispatch advised nobody was inside the residence. Smoke was observed coming from a hole on the right side of the home. The resident. Brenda Martin, and her daughter, Jamie Elmore, both stated Brenda was at Jamie's house when Brenda's husband, James Martin, called Brenda from 172 Willow Glen Way and stated if she did not come out, he would burn the house down. Jamie stated she was a witness to the phone call and stated that a short time later a neighbor called her and told her 172 Willow Glen Way was on fire. A dog belonging to Jamie was killed in the fire. Firefighters on scene stated in their professional opinion the fire was set intentionally. The location of where the fire originated did not have electrical wires or outlets near it. James Martin, 79, is being charged with arson and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Aggravated assault-domestic: A deputy responded March 7 to 978 Keener Road regarding a possible assault. Upon arrival, the complainant advised he had gone to pick up his ex-girlfriend, Cedia York, out of jail and while they were driving an argument took place. He stated York grabbed a knife and ultimately stuck him with the opened knife in the back of the head. Deputies then drove to the home of York on Keener Road, who stated nothing happened. Based on the evidence, York was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
