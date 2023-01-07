Capias warrant: On Dec. 28 a deputy responded to call about a possible double overdose at 4014 Lindsey Gap Road. Contact was made with the homeowner who stated she did not know what the two individuals had taken but they were both unresponsive for a few minutes. Upon arrival both were responsive and refused medical treatment. One of the subjects, Meagan Cutshaw, was found to have outstanding warrants and was placed under arrest. She was transported to Cocke County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: Deputies responded to Motel 6 in regard to an intoxicated male. Deputies were advised that Michael Hargis was refunded money for a room upon his arrival and refused service due to the state he was in. Hargis appeared to have glossy eyes, slurred speech and slow movement. Hargis said he had been drinking and was asked how much, he said “too much, I am sure.” He could not spell his name and appeared confused and frustrated. Hargis was placed in custody for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.

