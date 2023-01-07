Capias warrant: On Dec. 28 a deputy responded to call about a possible double overdose at 4014 Lindsey Gap Road. Contact was made with the homeowner who stated she did not know what the two individuals had taken but they were both unresponsive for a few minutes. Upon arrival both were responsive and refused medical treatment. One of the subjects, Meagan Cutshaw, was found to have outstanding warrants and was placed under arrest. She was transported to Cocke County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Deputies responded to Motel 6 in regard to an intoxicated male. Deputies were advised that Michael Hargis was refunded money for a room upon his arrival and refused service due to the state he was in. Hargis appeared to have glossy eyes, slurred speech and slow movement. Hargis said he had been drinking and was asked how much, he said “too much, I am sure.” He could not spell his name and appeared confused and frustrated. Hargis was placed in custody for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Probation violation: On Dec. 29 deputies responded to the area of 121 Nightingale Lane on a report of an unresponsive male laying in a field. Upon arrival the male, Joseph Stewart, was responsive. EMS responded and thought he appeared fine. Stewart was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation second offense and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Upon arrival, he was also served with a criminal summons for criminal trespass.
Possession of schedule I narcotics: On Dec. 29 a vehicle driven by Robert Davis was stopped at Edwin Bridgeport Road for a seat belt violation. A pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics was observed near the driver seat. A container near the driver seat containing suspected marijuana weighing approximately 23 grams, a clear baggie with suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 1 gram, a small red baggie containing suspected heroin/Fentanyl and a green baggie with one small stamp-like paper suspected to be LSD along with digital scales were found during a probably cause search of the vehicle. Davis was also found to have a revoked drivers license. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Fraudulent use of credit or debit card: A deputy spoke via telephone with complainant Mary Sutton on Dec. 29 concerning several fraudulent transactions on her debit card. Sutton advised her daughter, Megan Cutshaw, was at her residence to visit her children. Sutton received a message saying her debit card had been declined. Her bank advised there were several unusual transactions on her account through CashApp. Sutton viewed the statements and determined there were 10 different transactions through CashApp from her daughter. Sutton stated the name on the CashApp account was “MeganCut.” The total amount was $270. Cutshaw was arrested on Dec. 28 for an active warrant and was served while in jail custody.
Domestic assault: Deputies responded on Dec. 29 to 575 Lower Bogard Road to a domestic assault. Daphne Russell stated when she arrived home her door was locked. When knocking on the door her son, Tanner Russell, opened the door and told her to be quiet that there was a baby asleep on the couch. When Daphne Russell entered the house with her friends, Tanner Russell began yelling at them to get out. Daphne Russell said she could smell alcohol on Tanner Russell’s breath who tried to come after her and her friends. She stated she grabbed hold of him to keep from hurting anyone. The deputy noted in the home furniture was thrown about. Daphne Russell repeated several times she was scared of Tanner Russell and he could have killed her. Tanner Russell denied anything happened other than his asking them to leave. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Possession of schedule II narcotics: Deputies responded Dec. 30 to a male passed out and his vehicle in a ditch on Old Seveirville Highway. A white Mustang was observed with one tire off the roadway in a ditch. The driver, Jerrah Pate, stated he was trying to see his friend and got his car stuck in front of the residence. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and began to reach around inside the vehicle. He was detained in handcuffs. During a search of Pate a small, red box inside his pocket contained a baggie with a crystal-like substance inside of it. He was advised he was under arrest and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: On Dec. 30 officers responded to a call at 469 Caney Creek regarding a domestic disturbance. Dennis Caruana stated he and his wife Eileen Caruana had been arguing most of the day and advised she had struck him in the face. Officers observed a red mark on the side of his face. Eileen stated they were simply communicating over an insurance claim. When asked if she had struck Dennis, she hesitated and then said no. Her story was all over the place. Dennis also stated Eileen had broken his glasses and provided evidence of the broken glasses. Based on evidence presented and observations of both parties’ statements, Eileen Caruana was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
DUI/Leaving the scene of accident: A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 30 following a report of a vehicle being sideswiped. The suspected vehicle was spotted traveling north Highway 73 and was driven by Cody Ivey. Damage was noted as the driver side window was broken out and the mirror was broken. Ivey denied drinking but performed poorly. She was placed under arrest for DUI, accident involving damage to vehicle, immediate notice of accident, failure to exercise due care and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon (the vehicle).
Public intoxication: A deputy responded Dec. 30 to the area of 260 East Hwy 25/79 in reference to an accident without injuries. The deputy spoke with Christopher Scott Harris who was outside the vehicle and stated he was not driving and the driver of the vehicle left on foot to find a truck to pull it out of the field where it was stuck next to a fire hydrant. Harris stated multiple times he had just left the bar (Ape Hangers) where he was drinking. Due to his being unsteady on his feet, the smell of alcohol and lethargic speech, he was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Domestic assault: On Dec. 31 a deputy was dispatched to 3220 Duck Way on a report of domestic violence. Barbara McNeece advised she had gotten into a verbal altercation with her son, Brian Harris when he became irate, slammed a plate on the kitchen table at which time a shard of glass from the plate struck Barbara McNeece on the side of the face, causing a laceration. Brian Harris was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation violation: A deputy was dispatched on Dec. 30 to the area of 2310 Dark Hollow Road on reports of multiple individuals shining flashlights and yelling. Upon arrival, several individuals were standing outside of a vehicle shining flashlights. Kenneth Ledford and Calvin Watson both had confirmed warrants for violation of probation and were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Several deputies were dispatched to 2214 Allen Chapel Road on Dec. 31 in reference to a physical domestic. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Pamela Underwood and Michael Underwood. Pamela Underwood stated there was an agreement for her to come get one of the children so they could spend the holiday with their brother. She stated Troy Worley and her engaged in an argument and Worley stated he was going to kill her. She said he asked her to leave and then pushed her on the porch. Michael Underwood stated he heard Worley screaming and state “you better get this bitch or I’m going to kill her.” Michael Underwood exited the vehicle and stated he saw Worley push Pamela Underwood down. When he went to pick her up, Troy stated “I will kill you.” A juvenile stated he heard the threats. Worley had left but was located at Lowes. He was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
DUI: A deputy responded on Dec. 31 regarding a vehicle with a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located near Grand Valley Way and Dark Hollow Road and was observed to leave its lane to the right and then make an unsteady transition back to the center before crossing the centerline. It was traveling below the posted 40 mph limit. It then made a left onto Driftwood Road and ran off the road to the right placing two wheels in the dirt then making an uneasy return to the roadway. A stop was initiated and contact was made with Donna Joe Kaupp. She was noticeably unsteady and performed poorly on subsequent field sobriety tests. She was booked into the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Animals running at large: A deputy responded Jan. 1 to 1032 Carson Springs Loop about a problem with a dog. Beth Price stated she heard a commotion of dogs outside and saw the black and white dog from 1035 Carson Springs Loop attack her dog, which is on a chain. She got a gun and fired it into the air to scare the other dog. Samantha Ivey, at 1035 Carson Springs Loop, was spoken to about her dog getting out again. She stated there is a hole in the fence she hasn’t had time to get fixed. She was advised that since she had already been given a verbal warning for dogs at large she would be summoned to court for dogs at large.
Aggravated assault — domestic: On Jan. 2 a phone conversation ensued with CCSO with a complainant in reference to an assault that occurred on Dec. 31. She stated her ex-boyfriend, Lars Opshal, began to text her stating he was going to pile her stuff outside, burn it and kill her animals. She stated she thought it was just going to be an argument so she went to the residence, 4124 Big Creek Road, to try and retrieve her belongings. She stated when she pulled up, Opshal came out of the residence and had a handgun in his hand and began to point it at her. The complainant came to the sheriff’s office and provided a detailed written statement. While there she showed that she had a mark on her neck caused by Opshal’s fingernail, along with bruises on her shin that she said was from him shoving her. Contact was then made with Opshal by several deputies on Jan. 3 and he was placed under arrest without incident. He was asked if he owned a handgun. He told deputies where the handgun was located and gave consent for it to be retrieved by the deputies. He was asked if he had pointed it at anyone on Dec. 31 and he replied yes. While in custody at CID he stated he thought he would have been picked up the same day. He later requested his attorney be present. At that time, questioning ended and he was walked over to the Cocke County Jail Annex for processing.
DUI: A traffic stop was initiated on Jan. 4 on Cosby Highway of a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted speed limit and making an improper left turn from the right lane. The driver, Braulio Velasquez Morales, was unable to produce a drivers license and could only provide a vehicle registration, an identification card and a passport. He stated he has lived in Cocke County for eight month. He had slow movements and reflexes, his eyes appeared glossed over and he had slurred speech. He had to be asked three times to produce documentation. Bottles containing alcoholic beverages were found on the passenger floor board and two bottles with beer still in the bottom of them were also found. He refused to consent to sobriety field testing. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. While there, he admitted to driving several bottles of Corona. Morales registered .196 on his breath simple.
