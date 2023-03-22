Theft/vandalism: On March 14 a deputy responded to 4215 Ramsey Road regarding a theft. Upon arrival, Travis Revis, owner of Revis Logging Company, stated he noticed the door latches on both the skidder and loader had been broken and that he realized items had been taken. There were no cameras, but a neighbor stated that on March 13 she had seen a black Jeep with red on the windshield and thought it was one of the workers. The following items were reported as missing/stolen: Stihl chainsaw (value: $1,400); Log tape ($50); Doyle log stick ($100); 100 gallons of diesel fuel from skidder ($500); electric grease pump ($300); bucket of gear oil ($300); miscellaneous hand tools ($200).

DUI/driving while revoked: A deputy was driving north on Cosby Hwy. on March 17 and observed a vehicle swerve from the fast lane to the slow lane, almost striking another vehicle. Prior to exiting the patrol vehicle, the deputy saw the driver’s vehicle begin to roll and jolt to a sudden stop as if the driver forgot to put it in park. Assistance from another deputy was requested at that point. The driver, Joshton Fine, denied drinking but stated he smoked week prior to leaving Gatlinburg and driving. His license was found to be revoked for DUI since 2017. Upon completion of field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody. He refused to provide a blood or breath sample. Fine was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

