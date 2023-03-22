Theft/vandalism: On March 14 a deputy responded to 4215 Ramsey Road regarding a theft. Upon arrival, Travis Revis, owner of Revis Logging Company, stated he noticed the door latches on both the skidder and loader had been broken and that he realized items had been taken. There were no cameras, but a neighbor stated that on March 13 she had seen a black Jeep with red on the windshield and thought it was one of the workers. The following items were reported as missing/stolen: Stihl chainsaw (value: $1,400); Log tape ($50); Doyle log stick ($100); 100 gallons of diesel fuel from skidder ($500); electric grease pump ($300); bucket of gear oil ($300); miscellaneous hand tools ($200).
DUI/driving while revoked: A deputy was driving north on Cosby Hwy. on March 17 and observed a vehicle swerve from the fast lane to the slow lane, almost striking another vehicle. Prior to exiting the patrol vehicle, the deputy saw the driver’s vehicle begin to roll and jolt to a sudden stop as if the driver forgot to put it in park. Assistance from another deputy was requested at that point. The driver, Joshton Fine, denied drinking but stated he smoked week prior to leaving Gatlinburg and driving. His license was found to be revoked for DUI since 2017. Upon completion of field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody. He refused to provide a blood or breath sample. Fine was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Probation violation: A deputy responded March 18 to Highway 73 in regard to a child walking down the road. Upon arrival, it was determined it was not a child but Autumn Johnson, 40. Dispatch informed that the United States Marshal had a full extradition warrant for Johnson, who was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Warrant: On March 17 a deputy, while in the area of the Clevenger Cutoff, observed a vehicle driven by Morris Riland Jr. getting onto I-40 EB. Riland was wanted out of Cocke County on a capias. The deputy was not able to catch up to vehicle on I-40 but did locate it at Walmart on Cosby Highway. It was unoccupied. Riland did eventually exit the store, was positively identified, taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Warrant/drugs: On March 19 a deputy was attempting to serve a warrant at 158 Estie Way on a wanted subject. While on scene, the deputy came in contact with Jason Stuart, known to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and he was taken into custody. While searching him prior to transport, the deputy located approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine in Stuart’s right front pants pocket as well as several syringes in his jacket pocket along with a glass pipe. Stuart was then transported to Cocke County Jail.
Theft of property/aggravated burglary: Levi Masoner was arrested on March 20 at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft of property and aggravated burglary. Masoner had turned himself into Chief Deputy Atkins, at which point he was served with arrest warrant. Masoner was then taken before Sessions Court Judge Mark Strange and issued a bond. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear/violation of probation: On March 20 Tiffany Evans was taken into custody at the Cocke County Jail without incident and served with arrest warrants issued for a failure to appear and capias out of Cocke County and a violation of probation out of Cocke County Circuit Court.
