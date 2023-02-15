Public intoxication/disorderly conduct/resisting: Deputies responded Feb. 7 to 225 Rays Loop regarding a possible domestic. Three males were in the front yard and looked to be about to start fighting. One male stated all three males were just wrestling and no one was mad. While speaking to the male, Billy Grooms Jr. became angry and started yelling. He kept asking deputies if they were “Blake Cupp” and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. When attempting to place in him in custody for public intoxication, Grooms resisted and was eventually taken to the ground. After continuing to struggle, a drive stun with an issued taser was delivered to Grooms’ lower back with little reaction. After continuing to struggle a second drive stun was delivered and Grooms was able to be placed in custody. Grooms was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He also had three active warrants for capias, assault and aggravated burglary which were served on him as well.
Aggravated assault-domestic: A deputy responded to 1047 Secluded River Road in Parrottsville for an aggravated assault. Seth Neas reported an argument ensued between him and his wife Courtney Neas. They have been separated since August 2022 and she came home to pick up her dog. There was an argument about the dog and Seth threw dog food at Courtney. Courtney left with the dog. A short time later, Courtney’s brother, Dakota Lee Presnell, came to Seth’s home and got out of his truck with a black semi-automatic pistol in his hand that Presnell stuck in Seth’s face. Seth knocked the pistol away and the two got into a fight. Seth’s nose was observed to have been bleeding and the left side of his face was red and beginning to swell. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault-domestic on Presnell, who was also trespassed from the property.
Interference with an emergency call: A deputy responded Feb. 11 to 2461 Denton Road in Cosby. Samantha Jones stated she called because her mom, Joyce Pickering, got into an argument and Pickering wanted to leave. Pickering advised that when she attempted to call 911, Jones took the phone from her, shut it and threw it out of Pickering’s reach. Jones was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail and charged with interfering with a 911 call.
