Domestic assault: A deputy responded May 11 to 678 Baysinger Road regarding a call to central dispatch about a male and female fighting, with the male calling for help. Upon arrival, the complainant stated while he was lying in bed, Tonya Weathers started throwing canned food at him, striking him in the arm. Cut marks were noticed on his right arm and in multiple places where the metal container canned food had struck the walls and door. Weathers was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession/public intoxication: CCSO responded May 12 to Northwest Elementary School regarding two possibly intoxicated individuals sitting in a vehicle. The driver, Larry Haynes, was noted to be unsteady on his feet. He denied he had taken any medication or illegal drugs but he has ADHD. He had lack of smooth pursuit during the horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test. He was also observed to have eyelid tremors and was swaying back and forth. He was placed into custody, suspected of being under the influence and was charged with public intoxication. The passenger, Paula Childress, identified a purse in the vehicle as belonging to her and gave consent to search. A half-crushed pill was found and she stated it was Suboxone. She was placed into custody. Both were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. While en route, dispatch advised both had active warrants out of Knox County. A hold was placed for both.
Possession: A call was received May 12 that a female in red car was pulled over and using a meth pipe in Parrottsville in the area of N. Hwy 132 and Carpenter Road. The caller then updated the location of the vehicle and provided a tag number. The vehicle was spotted by a deputy on Barger Hollow Road and a female, identified as Rebecca Ann Hobbs, was observed fumbling to get out of the car. She confirmed she came from the area the caller provided but denied using a meth pipe. A consented search found two baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a small baggie with suspected heroin and a pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine was warm to the touch. She was placed in custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail where she was found to have an active capias, which was served. She was also found to have an active warrant for failure to appear out of Hamblen County and a hold was placed.
Domestic assault: A call was put out by central dispatch May 13 for possible rolling domestic assault heading toward Newport and it was passing Hwy. 160. NPD was asked to assist as no deputies were in the area. A traffic stop was initiated on Woodson Road and the suspect was identified as Elvis Daniels, 39, who was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. It was advised that Elvis’ mother was the passenger in the vehicle and she was the one who contacted 911. She stated the argument began when Elvis told her to fix him so food and she said no. She stated Elvis stated she was a “piece of (excrement) mother” because she will not allow Elvis’ girlfriend over at her residence. His mother stated he threatened to kill her and she was terrified of him. She said he also threatened her again in the car going toward Newport. It was learned at the jail that Elvis had an active warrant out of Hamblen County and a hold has been placed on him.
DUI/reckless driving/speeding: On May 13 a deputy’s radar confirmed a vehicle traveling at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on North Hwy. 321 and a traffic stop was made. The driver, Christopher Lynn Godfrey, was observed to have slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol coming from his person. He stated he had one beer prior to the stop. He advised he had a handgun in his waistband and he complied when asked to place his hands on the steering wheel. The firearm was removed and he agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests and performed poorly on all tasks. He agreed to provide a breath sample and results from the intoximeter showed .137. He was placed in custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
