Domestic assault: A deputy responded May 11 to 678 Baysinger Road regarding a call to central dispatch about a male and female fighting, with the male calling for help. Upon arrival, the complainant stated while he was lying in bed, Tonya Weathers started throwing canned food at him, striking him in the arm. Cut marks were noticed on his right arm and in multiple places where the metal container canned food had struck the walls and door. Weathers was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Possession/public intoxication: CCSO responded May 12 to Northwest Elementary School regarding two possibly intoxicated individuals sitting in a vehicle. The driver, Larry Haynes, was noted to be unsteady on his feet. He denied he had taken any medication or illegal drugs but he has ADHD. He had lack of smooth pursuit during the horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test. He was also observed to have eyelid tremors and was swaying back and forth. He was placed into custody, suspected of being under the influence and was charged with public intoxication. The passenger, Paula Childress, identified a purse in the vehicle as belonging to her and gave consent to search. A half-crushed pill was found and she stated it was Suboxone. She was placed into custody. Both were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. While en route, dispatch advised both had active warrants out of Knox County. A hold was placed for both.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.