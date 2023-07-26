Public intoxication/simple possession: On July 21 officers were patrolling in the area of Hale Road near the county line due to reports of criminal activity underneath the bridge. Officers observed a black vehicle backed into a dirt path with Michael Holt, 56, in the driver’s seat. Officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and in a search of the vehicle a mirror with a crystal-like substance was discovered. Holt was charged with simple possession of schedule II and public intoxication, then transported to the Cocke County jail.
Forgery/false reports: On July 22 officers were contacted at the sheriff’s office about a possible stolen vehicle by Jaimy Hill, 50, who stated he had let his ex-girlfriend use his vehicle and she refused to return it. Hill produced a title showing himself to be the buyer of the car. When officers made contact by phone with the ex-girlfriend, she stated that the original owner had a duplicate title made when Hill took the original. Pictures of the duplicate title were sent to the officer and he quickly noticed the signatures of the original owner, Larry McGlaughn, 51, did not match. A verification of McGlaughn’s ID showed the signature of Hill’s title didn’t match and the one held by the ex-girlfriend did. Officers then spoke to McGlaughn by phone who stated he wanted to press charges against Hill. Warrants were issued for forgery and false reports and when officers were called to the Hill residence the following day on another matter those warrants were served and Hill was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
