DUI/driving while license revoked/violation of implied consent: Officers were dispatched June 8 to the area of New Cave Road and Splashaway Road regarding a motor vehicle accident. The driver, Kimberly Moore, 39, was found to have a revoked driver’s license. She advised she took the curve at too great of a speed, causing her to flip the vehicle on its top. An odor of alcohol was detected coming from her person. She performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and then refused to answer any more questions and ignored instructions. Her passenger, Arkie Maddron, stated he had traveled to a friend’s house to pick her up. Maddron stated he witnessed Moore drink alcohol and stated when Maddron asked to drive the vehicle he agreed to allow it. She was placed under arrest. Moore refused to provide a blood or breath sample and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. She later admitted she had been drinking and did not realize she was intoxicated.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched June 8 to 1832 Woodland Way regarding a domestic assault. Contact was made with Tompkins Ottolina, 42, and Catalina Ottolina, 41. Tompkins stated he had been assaulted by Catalina and two scratch marks were observed on his left arm and also a bite mark on his left arm. He refused to provide a written statement. Catalina stated Tompkins was throwing property out of the house because they were upset and intoxicated. She stated she pushed Tompkins, bit him, scratched him and also tried to strangle him so he would stop throwing the property. Catalina was placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Tompkins refused to sign domestic assault paperwork.
