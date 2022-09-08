THEFT: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the 44o Truck Stop in reference to a gas drive off. The deputy made contact with Tiffany Frazier, the clerk behind the counter at the time. Frazier advised the officer that a newer model of Chevy pick up truck with a possible veteran tag pulled into the pump and began to put fuel in his tank. Frazier then said that after the truck drove off, she noticed her register notifying that the sale for the gas at that pump did not go through. $85.00 worth of gasoline was taken. Frazier also told officers that she was unsure if the male subject driving the truck was aware of the incident or not. No surveillance footage was observed due to management being on the scene.

THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Clevenger Cutoff Road in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that Newport Police Department had a vehicle pulled over with no registration deployed, and the owner needed to report her tag stolen. Deputy Hoover made contact with Sherry Sheton who stated that sometime between the hours of 2:00 AM and 5:00 PM on August 28, the registration plate from her vehicle had been stolen. She stated that she did not know she could make a report on the weekend, or she would have contacted the Sheriff’s office sooner. The registration for the vehicle is under her husband’s name, Gary Kelley. Deputy Hoover stated he spoke with Kelley on the phone who confirmed the plate was stolen and that he wanted to report it.

