THEFT: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the 44o Truck Stop in reference to a gas drive off. The deputy made contact with Tiffany Frazier, the clerk behind the counter at the time. Frazier advised the officer that a newer model of Chevy pick up truck with a possible veteran tag pulled into the pump and began to put fuel in his tank. Frazier then said that after the truck drove off, she noticed her register notifying that the sale for the gas at that pump did not go through. $85.00 worth of gasoline was taken. Frazier also told officers that she was unsure if the male subject driving the truck was aware of the incident or not. No surveillance footage was observed due to management being on the scene.
THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Clevenger Cutoff Road in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that Newport Police Department had a vehicle pulled over with no registration deployed, and the owner needed to report her tag stolen. Deputy Hoover made contact with Sherry Sheton who stated that sometime between the hours of 2:00 AM and 5:00 PM on August 28, the registration plate from her vehicle had been stolen. She stated that she did not know she could make a report on the weekend, or she would have contacted the Sheriff’s office sooner. The registration for the vehicle is under her husband’s name, Gary Kelley. Deputy Hoover stated he spoke with Kelley on the phone who confirmed the plate was stolen and that he wanted to report it.
RESISTING ARREST: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to Sprouse Lane in reference to a domestic altercation that was starting to get physical. Dispatch advised that deputies were called out to the residence earlier that day. The caller, a juvenile from the residence, stated her stepfather had taken the mother’s phone and was shoving her. Deputies were met at the door by the caller, who told them the stepfather and mother were in the bedroom. Deputies then walked to the bedroom door and instructed both parties to step outside to speak about the altercation. The offender, Gregory Slate, stated no. Deputy Damron stated they then explained to Slate that the deputies were wanting to speak with him about what had taken place before their arrival. Slate again refused and stated he would not come outside and that the deputies needed to get out of his house. Deputies told Slate to put his hands behind his back and he again refused. Deputies then attempted to place handcuffs on Slate when he pushed off the deputies and ran out of the room. Slate hit the TV, causing it to fall off the table on his way out of the home. Deputies were able to catch Slate and take him to the ground. During the altercation while trying to place him under arrest, Slate hit his head on the coffee table, causing a small cut on his forehead. Slate was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: Deputy Emly WOrth responded to a call in reference to the welfare of farm animals. Upon arrival, Deputy Worth met with Michelle Holliday who stated that her mother and stepfather, who lived on Baysinger Road in Bybee, had “just up and left” leaving multiple farm animals and guardian dogs on the property. Holliday stated that her mother will come out about once a week to gather more things, but will not take care of any of the animals. There were a total of 10 dogs, 13 sheep, and approximately 10-15 turkeys and guineas, with all looking to be in poor health. Two of the dogs were locked in a kennel with the whole bottom of the kennel mounded up with dog hair and feces. All dogs had poor coat quality, uneven shedding, and extremely overgrown toenails to the point they are curling in. There was possibly inbreeding since none of the dogs were spayed or neutered. The sheep were also reported to have poor coat quality and uneven shedding, and the turkeys and guineas to be in the same condition. Deputy Worth stated that she was unable to get to the birds to see if there was feed and water available, but Holliday stated her mother had not brought up any food that she had seen in the last couple of weeks. Holliday stated that she knows the dogs are eating some because she has seen the dogs break into the chicken coop and eat the chickens. Deputy Worthy reported that there were small cages all over the property that used to hold chickens that now contained five inches or more of chicken feces. She also noted that the water buckets that could be seen for the dogs and sheep were very dirty and covered in green algae and not suitable to drink. Holliday said she believed her mother had moved to Mt Caramel, Tennessee, but would try to verify the address since her mother took a horse and some smaller animals with her when she moved, and she would like to have them checked as well. A report was submitted to the Department of Agriculture to have all the livestock checked. Holliday stated she would call when she sees her mother at the property next, so the issue can be resolved.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CHILD SUPPORT: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton responded to Elana Lane in reference to a neighbor who started beating on the complainants door. Deputies arrived and made contact with Edward Baxter, who stated his upstairs neighbor had knocked on his door and advised him to “stop smoking meth because it was making his grandmother sick.” Baxter later stated to deputies that he did not smoke meth, but that he did snort it. Baxter’s information was checked for warrants through the jail, and the staff advised that he had an active warrant for child support and failure to appear. Baxter was arrested without incident and served with his warrant at the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with Russell Gregg at his property on Highway 340 in reference to a theft of some of his belongings. Gregg stated that a 20-inch double axle trailer, hydraulic wood splitter, atv, zero turn mower, and two dirt bikes were missing from his property. He advised that he had last seen them the evening before and that he did not know who could have taken his property. Deputies advised Gregg to call back if he noticed anything else was missing.
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputy Pickens responded to a residence on Carson Springs Road in reference to a female wanting to speak with an officer about an order of protection. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with Jessica Byer, who stated that she had been choked by her child’s father. She stated that Alexander Boore had been over to the residence that day, and he accused her of having another man over when she came home. She stated he then asked if she had been letting her ex-boyfriend around his kids. She stated she told him yes. He then pushed her, and she admitted to pushing him back. She stated that it was at this time that he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the counter in the kitchen. Buer stated that she attempted to yell for her roommate but was unable to do so due to the pressure he was applying to her throat. Byer’s roommate was still at the scene when Deputy Pickens arrived. She identified herself as Shana Banks and stated that she heard something before coming out to find Boore choking Byer from behind. Boore left the scene before law enforcement was called. After obtaining a warrant for Aggravated Assault, White Pine Police Department responded to the home of Boore and took him into custody. Sergeant Zach Magourik met them on US 25 and transported Boore to the Cocke County Jail Annex for housing.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Jamison Pickens conducted a traffic stop for improper display. Upon contact, he spoke with the driver Bryan Hodges. Hodges showed to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation. Hodges was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail for housing.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II: Deputy Jacob Damron was conducting travel surveillance while parked at the Shell gas station on Clevenger Cutoff, which is a known drug area. Deputy Damron stated he observed a Gold Cadillac hat ws driving n\with the normal flow of traffic until the driver, Joshua Cross, noticed the marked patrol car. Damron stated the driver immediately turned into the gas station and parked on the side of the store. It was followed by a black passenger vehicle that pulled up to the gas pumps. The passenger of the Cadillac, Justin Barnes, got out of the vehicle and walked to the pumps where the black car, operated by Cheyenne Kennedy, was parked. The two appeared to have a short conversation before Barnes got into the driver’s seat and moved the vehicle beside the Cadillac, with Kennedy in the passenger seat. Damron stated that during this time, a dark colored passenger vehicle pulled up beside his patrol car and stated that “those people over in the Cadillac [appeared] to be high and kept saying they weren’t leaving until that cop left.” Damron stated he then pulled over to the vehicles to confront the subjects about the citizen complaint and suspicious driving behavior. The tag number on the Cadillac was given to Central Dispatch, and it came back as having been registered to a Chevy pickup truck. Deputies then made contact with Cross, who immediately stated that he did not have a license and was waiting on a licensed driver to come get the vehicle. Damron stated he asked if everything was okay due to his passengers being so nervous. Cross stated that he “didn’t really know” the passengers and that he was “just giving them a ride.” Cross was then asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which he said no but could not speak for his passengers, telling the deputies, “you can check if you want.” Once consent was given and confirmed, deputies asked Barnes and Kennedy to step out of the vehicle for it to be searched. Deputies located a large gallon freezer bag with what appeared to be a crystal like residue inside, along with a syringe in the center console area. Deputies also located a Sprite soda can in the pouch on the back of the driver seat. Damron stated in his report that the can was heavier than a normal can and has several markings and a discoloring to the can. He said that deputies twisted the top of the metal can and discovered that it had been altered and contained approximately one ounce of a crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine. Once the Miranda rights had been read to all parties, Cross and Barnes both stated that they use methamphetamine, but the suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle was not theirs. Cross, Barnes, and Kennedy were placed under arrest. Deputies seized the gold Cadillac, the black utility trailer attached to the bumper, and $626.00, suspected to be used in illegal narcotics sales and distribution.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: Deputy Hoover responded to Newport Medical Center in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that there was a female in the Emergency Room who had been hit by a car and needed an officer to investigate. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Ursula Espinosa, who stated that her friend Britney Prather had asked her to help retrieve her black 2010 Honda Civic from her ex-boyfriend. Espinosa stated that after they located the vehicle owned by Prather, the suspect, Steven Walton, drove off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Espinosa stated that at that time, Prather went back to her residence on Lakewood Way. She then stated that “through a series of rapidly unfolding events,” Walton began trying to hit her with the car and run her over. She told the deputy that she was struck by the mirror of the Honda and then grabbed the door handle, at which time Walon revered the motion of the vehicle and dragged her under the door of the vehicle. Espinosa provided a written statement as to her account of the event, and told the deputy that Prather was there at the time of the event and had begged her not to notify Law Enforcement of the incident. Deputy Hoover stated in his report that he witnessed text messages showing Prather asking Espinosa not to press charges. He then went to Prather’s residence to try and make contact with her. Prather states that none of those things happened and that she was not willing to give a statement as to what happened. Deputy Hoover asked if Walton was inside the residence, to which she stated, “yes, but he is sleeping.” Hoover stated he told her to wake him up so he could speak with him. Walton came outside a few moments later and began giving his account of the incident. He stated that Espinosa tried to block him in, and he was just trying to drive the car back out of the driveway. He then stated that he knew for a fact that he did not hit her with his car and was at least six-inches away from her. Walton also provided a written statement of what happened in this incident. Hoover stated that while at the residence, he inspected the vehicle involved and noticed the license plate had been removed, there were shoe prints on the front bumper, and handprints on the front driver window. There were also clothing brush marks on the driver door as well as the rear bumper of the vehicle. Deputy Hoover stated he advised Espinosa to sign a warrant for the assault, once released from the emergency room.
STALKING: Deputies Timothy Snapp and Rebecca Colley responded to an incident of a female, Brittney Daniels, being followed by a male she did not know in a silver Honda on Cosby Highway to Bogard Road. Daniels had seen the deputies parking on Old Newport Highway and Lower Bogard Road as she was being followed. Danield stated that when she male first turned off Cosby Highway and started following her, the male pulled up beside her car and was making gestures at her. Daniels then called her husband, Matthew Daniels, because she was afraid of what the unknown male might do.Mr. Daniels had told her to meet him at the Union Baptist Church on Lower Bogard Road. Mr. Daniels did have a firearm with him, but never displayed it. When Mrs. Daniels arrived at the church, the male pulled in as well. Mr. and Mrs. Daniels spoke briefly before he told her to drive back to where she had seen the patrol cars. When Mrs. Daniels pulled away, Mr. Daniels asked the male if he could help him, and the male stated that he was trying to talk to his girlfriend. Mr. Daniels then tried to explain that Mrs. Daniels was not his girlfriend. There was a brief argument between Mr. Daniels and the male before the male sped away to catch back up to Mrs. Daniels. When Mrs. Daniels reached the patrol cars and stopped, the male in the silver Honda kept going. Deputies did not have enough information about the situation when Mrs. Daniels pulled in to try and stop the silver Honda. Both Mr. and Mrs. Daniels said they had no idea who the male was, and they were unable to get the tag number of the car. They did describe the male as being white with dark skin and tattoos on his arm, but they did not know what the tattoos were. They also stated that the Honda was an older model silver sedan with faded paint, and something that looked like a lanyard hanging from the mirror. Deputies took statements from Mr. and Mrs. Daniels to document the incident.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Richard Hoover was notified by the Cocke County Jail Staff that they had two warrants that needed to be served on a subject already in custody of the jail. Two active warrants for Violation of Probation on Joshua Moore without further incident. Moore remained in the custody of the Cocke County Jail.
RECKLESS DRIVING/EVADING ARREST: Sergeant Zachary Magouirk observed a lifted Jeep Wrangler that was known to be driven by Michael Gunter, Jr., sitting at the Cosby Run Campground on Highway 32. Gunter was wanted on multiple charges out of Cocke County . Sergeant Magouirk, along with Deputy Bryce Pickens, identified the driver as Gunter and even called his name, at which time he looked at the officers before beginning to drive away. Gunter pulled out of the parking lot heading south bound on South Highway 32 and immediately crossed into the opposite lane of travel. Sergeant Magouirk attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Gunter, but he failed to stop, ignoring blue lights and audible sirens. Gunter continued to flee at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line several times before turning onto Caney Creek Road. He then turned on to Caton Grove Road before turning up a gravel driveway and onto a four wheeling trail that the officers were unable to continue on. Deputy Pickens attempted to continue onto the four wheeling trail, but after a short distance, was unable to continue due to road conditions. Warrants have been issued for Gunter’s arrest.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to Andrew Road in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith made contact with Alma McGaha, who stated that her husband, James McGaha, was drunk when he came home and was still drinking. After she informed him she wanted a divorce, James then threw beer on her. Alma stated that she went to the kitchen where James then threw liquor on her before pushing her down. At that time, James left, and Alma called 911. Alma stated that James left on a yellow four wheeler. Deputies Smith and Ensley stayed in the area and tried to locate James but were unsuccessful. Warrants had been taken out for James for Domestic Assault. The next day, deputies were again dispatched to Andrew Road. James called in regards to wanting his wife to move her car so that he could leave. He was showing an active warrant for Domestic Assault from the night before. James was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
VIOLATION OF COMPUTER CRIME LAW: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with June Paton, who stated that she received a Facebook message from her friend Barbara Rion, advising that she had a federal grant of $90,000 to give her under the condition that Paton would send her $1000 in eBay gift cards. Paton sent the eBay gift cards to a Carole Zanahedert after Rion advised through another Facebook message. Paton stated that Rion had advised her that Zanahedert was a federal grant agent, and that it was okay to send her the gift cards. All contact between Paton and Rion had been through Facebook messaging prior to Paton calling Rion. Paton called Rion, and Rion told her that she had not spoken with her regarding any grants or money, and that her account was hacked. Paton stated that after speaking with Rion on the phone, she knew she had been scammed. Deputy Burchfield attempted to make contact with Rion several times to gather her personal information but was unable to make contact.
FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: Sergeant Jessica Butler and Lieutenant Heath Willis were dispatched to Irish Cut Road and Swallow Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the road with two occupants inside. Upon arrival, Butler and Willis walked up to the vehicle and witnessed a male in the front driver’s seat and a female in the back seat sleeping. Butler and WIllis both knocked on the window to wake the occupants up. When the male woke up, he opened the driver’s side door, and Butler noticed a glass pipe, commonly used for smoking illegal narcotics, laying in his lap. Butler asked the male to place the pipe on the dashboard of the vehicle before asking both the male and female if they had any identification on them. Both just gave their name and date of birth because they advised that they did not have identification on them. The male was identified as Christopher Herman and the female was identified as Heather Leonard. Both were asked to step out of the vehicle while it was bein searched. Herman and Leonard both ran for warrants through Central Dispatch, and both had warrants out of Hawkins County, Tennessee. Herman also had an out of state warrant in Buchanan County, Virginia, with full extradition for 2 offenses of driving on a revoked license. Both Herman and Leonard were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where they were awaiting pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.