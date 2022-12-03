Failure to comply with child support: On Nov. 26, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office contacted Cocke County Dispatch in reference to someone with warrants out of Cocke County. The individual was Matthew Cole Lane, 31, of Cosby. Dispatch confirmed with Cocke County Jail staff that Lane had an active warrant for failure to comply with child support. A deputy met with the Sevier County Deputy at Bush’s Cafe for Lane to be transferred into Cocke County’s custody. After Lane got out of the Sevier County police vehicle, Lane said he was sick and started vomiting on the ground. After he finished vomiting, Lane was asked if he needed to be seen by EMS, and Lane declined. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Harassment charges: On Nov. 26, CCSO deputy reported he came into contact with a local resident by telephone who reported that his ex-wife’s boyfriend, Justin Owen, 39, of Jefferson City, had been texting him, cursing him and using offensive language. The complainant said that he had responded back multiple times asking Owen to stop contacting him. The deputy advised the victim to inform Owen that if he continued to message him, he would file a report and harassment warrants. A short time later, Owen messaged the complainant saying, “Awe, but you’re texting me” and “text your kids and make them do something with their life.” The complainant met at the sheriff’s office to file charges against Owen. While filing the report, the victim was able to download screenshots of the messages, which were attached to the incident report. A warrant for harassment was filed at the Cocke County Jail.
Theft of property: On Nov. 27, a deputy contacted Anthony Clark, of Carson Springs Road, Newport, by phone regarding a theft that had occurred on Oct. 21. While speaking with Clark, he advised the officer that on Oct. 21 he had a package, containing several items, delivered to his residence. He said that when he picked up the package, the “bottom fell out.” He said that he noticed several items were missing from the package. He said that he contacted the company that he bought the items from, but the company has refused to refund or replace the missing items without a police report. The items taken were a set of two heated shoe soles, a 100-piece set of bullet butt connectors for wiring and a set of DT770 headphones. Clark said he does not wish to pursue an investigation or file charges. The report was filed for informational purposes only.
Vandalism: On Nov. 27, a deputy answered phone traffic about a vandalism at 797 Day Road in Newport. The resident indicated that he went outside that morning and noticed all the plants inside his greenhouse had been overturned and ruined. He said the last time he noticed his greenhouse was normal was Nov. 20. He said it was not an animal because the greenhouse has a zipper door. The victim said that he did not have any evidence that it was his neighbor, but he said that his neighbor is out to get his wife. The total damage was $500, and no warrants have been taken because of the lack of evidence.
