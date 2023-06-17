Resisting arrest/disorderly conduct/speeding: A vehicle was observed June 12 confirmed on radar as traveling at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 321 and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, Arlie Taylor, 71, was told multiple times to stay in his vehicle. He produced a license but did not produce proof of insurance. He kept interrupting while the officer was explaining the citation for speeding and financial responsibility. He was advised of the court date, became irate and refused to sign the ticket and was advised it was not an admission of guilt. Another officer arrived and advised Taylor if he did not sign it, he would go to jail and Taylor stated “I’ll just go to jail then.” He was advised several times to step out of the vehicle and was further advised he would be tased if he did not get out. He was then assisted out of the vehicle, continued to resist, and was placed into custody. He was noted to have blood coming from his left arm. He then laid down in the backseat of the patrol vehicle with his feet up to the window with no response. After arriving at the jail, a nurse was advised of the situation. Taylor was then alert and was assisted into the jail. The nurse checked his vitals. He will be charged with speeding, financial responsibility, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Vandalism: An officer responded June 12 to 1734 Pat Road for a vandalism report. The complainant, William Crisp stated his girlfriend, Marah Meeks, 32, had been “raising hell” and badgering him to buy drugs all day and wanting him to take her to get some drugs. He states when refused, she began to get violent and throw objects in the house at him. Later, Crisp said Meeks went outside and took a metal poll and broke the windshield on his truck. There were no visible markings on Crisp, who declined prosecution for domestic assault but wants to press charges for vandalism. A warrant has been issued for Meeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.