Public intoxication/disorderly conduct: Deputies responded May 7 to 1965 Holt Town Road regarding an active physical assault. Upon arrival, David Brown was standing outside on the driveway and stated he called and wanted to go to jail. He was observed to be unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and red and glossy eyes. He stated he had been drinking. He stated his dog hopped a fence so he chased the dog and after catching it began to “whoop” the dog. He states then that his significant other, Karissa Carr, pushed him away from the dog and began arguing and he called 911. Carr stated Brown was hitting the dog and she pushed him away from the dog. Carr also stated Brown told her he was going to jail because she feared him. Brown was taken into custody, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Domestic assault/contempt of court: Deputies responded May 7 to 2310 Tobes Creek Road regarding a call from dispatch about an active physical domestic in progress with a male stating the female threatened to shoot him. Upon arriving, the male, R.B. Toby was standing in the driveway and the female, Misty Rodriguez, was exiting the home. Rodriguez stated she had been beaten on all day by Toby and he had cut her leg. A bloody cut mark was observed on her left thigh and several bruises were observed. She was checked by Priority Ambulance and her leg was wrapped with gauze but she refused further treatment. Prior to arrival it was confirmed she had recently signed bond conditions which stated she could not be around Toby. Toby stated Rodriguez hit him with the butt of a Ruger gun in the mouth, pointed it in his direction and stated she “would blow his head off.” Redness was noted around his upper right gum line and a tooth was loose. Officers searched for the gun, but could not locate it due to there being aggressive dogs in the house. Rodriguez was taken into custody for aggravated assault and contempt of court. Toby was taken into custody for domestic assault. Both were transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

