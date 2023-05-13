Public intoxication/disorderly conduct: Deputies responded May 7 to 1965 Holt Town Road regarding an active physical assault. Upon arrival, David Brown was standing outside on the driveway and stated he called and wanted to go to jail. He was observed to be unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and red and glossy eyes. He stated he had been drinking. He stated his dog hopped a fence so he chased the dog and after catching it began to “whoop” the dog. He states then that his significant other, Karissa Carr, pushed him away from the dog and began arguing and he called 911. Carr stated Brown was hitting the dog and she pushed him away from the dog. Carr also stated Brown told her he was going to jail because she feared him. Brown was taken into custody, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault/contempt of court: Deputies responded May 7 to 2310 Tobes Creek Road regarding a call from dispatch about an active physical domestic in progress with a male stating the female threatened to shoot him. Upon arriving, the male, R.B. Toby was standing in the driveway and the female, Misty Rodriguez, was exiting the home. Rodriguez stated she had been beaten on all day by Toby and he had cut her leg. A bloody cut mark was observed on her left thigh and several bruises were observed. She was checked by Priority Ambulance and her leg was wrapped with gauze but she refused further treatment. Prior to arrival it was confirmed she had recently signed bond conditions which stated she could not be around Toby. Toby stated Rodriguez hit him with the butt of a Ruger gun in the mouth, pointed it in his direction and stated she “would blow his head off.” Redness was noted around his upper right gum line and a tooth was loose. Officers searched for the gun, but could not locate it due to there being aggressive dogs in the house. Rodriguez was taken into custody for aggravated assault and contempt of court. Toby was taken into custody for domestic assault. Both were transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Sale, delivery, manufacture or possession of drugs/criminal impersonation: A bystander approached a deputy May 6 that someone had “wrecked in a ditch” on Old Sevierville Highway. A vehicle was observed in the ditch and two passengers were exiting the vehicle. It was advised that their dog jumped from the back to the front causing the accident. The female passenger stated the male driver took off on foot after the accident, but she didn’t know where he was going. She was advised there were 20 syringes in the vehicle she stated they belonged to “Jamie” and she stated his name was James Martin. The male gave several conflicting accounts of his actual name. The owner of the car arrived and confirmed the male’s name to be James Martin, who then admitted to knowingly giving a false name. He also stated he located the narcotics in the vehicle and attempted to hide/destroy them. Due to health reasons, Martin was transported by Newport Medical Center and left without being discharged. NPD attempted to locate Martin in the surrounding area but were unsuccessful. Two baggies containing suspected cocaine weighed approximately 8.1 grams. The second baggie containing heroin weighed approximately 3.1 grams. Charges are on file for Martin.
DUI/speeding/evading arrest/reckless driving: A deputy was conducting radar traffic enforcement May 10 in the 1500 block of Cosby Highway and a vehicle was confirmed traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. With lights and siren activated, the vehicle was observed weaving between both southbound lanes and crossing the dotted lines multiple times. A traffic stop was conducted on Silver Cloud Circle. The driver, Grant Villareal, was noted by two deputies to have a strong odor of alcohol. He refused to answer questions and refused to perform standardized sobriety field tests in addition to refusing to provide a blood or breath sample for testing. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex, where he repeatedly kept nodding off while being instructed to exit the patrol car.
Warrant: Deputies were dispatched May 11 to 502 Paintbrush Road regarding a domestic disturbance. Cheyenne Kennedy was checked for warrants on scene and found to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and she was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and served with a hold, no-bond warrant.
