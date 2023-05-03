Theft of automobile/domestic assault: A deputy responded April 27 to Highway 25E about a male walking down the roadway. Steven Yates was found walking near Rays Chapel Drive. Yates’ right eye was swollen and he had scratches on his face. He advised he had gone to pick up his brother, Christopher Yates, at the lake bottoms where Christopher had stayed all night. The got into an argument and Steven said Christopher attacked him and stole Steven’s 1998 Honda Accord, which also contained his Apple iPhone 11. Steven was transported to Newport Medical Center ER by the deputy and he wrote out a statement. A warrant will be issued for Christopher Yates for domestic assault and theft over $1,000.

Driving while license suspended/DUI: Deputies responded April 28 to a motor vehicle accident on I-40 WB near mile marker 431. The driver’s eyes were observed to be red and glossed over. She performed poorly on standardized field tests. The driver, Olivivanna Keller, was taken into custody. She consented to a blood draw which was conducted on scene by Priority EMS. Keller was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

