Theft of automobile/domestic assault: A deputy responded April 27 to Highway 25E about a male walking down the roadway. Steven Yates was found walking near Rays Chapel Drive. Yates’ right eye was swollen and he had scratches on his face. He advised he had gone to pick up his brother, Christopher Yates, at the lake bottoms where Christopher had stayed all night. The got into an argument and Steven said Christopher attacked him and stole Steven’s 1998 Honda Accord, which also contained his Apple iPhone 11. Steven was transported to Newport Medical Center ER by the deputy and he wrote out a statement. A warrant will be issued for Christopher Yates for domestic assault and theft over $1,000.
Driving while license suspended/DUI: Deputies responded April 28 to a motor vehicle accident on I-40 WB near mile marker 431. The driver’s eyes were observed to be red and glossed over. She performed poorly on standardized field tests. The driver, Olivivanna Keller, was taken into custody. She consented to a blood draw which was conducted on scene by Priority EMS. Keller was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: Deputies responded to 124 Layman Way for an active break-in. Dispatch could hear an argument while the homeowner/complainant Cameron Dudley-Gearhart was on the phone with them. Dispatch advised Melissa Jones was at the courthouse waiting to speak to deputies. Jones said she went to Gearhart’s residence because he was responsible for her phone not working and wanted him to fix it. She stated he pulled her through a screen door and stated he had hit her. Gearhart came to his residence and repeatedly beat on his door, screaming at him, blaming him for her phone not working. He said Jones tried to rip the screen door out of his window and when she tried to reach her hand inside he grabbed her to prevent further damage and told dispatch what he was doing so they knew she was trying to break in. A large puncture mark was observed in the screen. Jones was placed under arrest for vandalism and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Domestic assault: A deputy was dispatched April 29 to 720 Merry Way in Parrottsville for a physical domestic assault. Tosha Ferguson stated her boyfriend, Travis Raynes, stopped short of the driveway and began to hit her. She said she ran into the back bedroom and locked the door. Rines picked the lock and entered the room and began to repeatedly hit her in the face causing a deep laceration on her upper lip. Ferguson said Rines threatened to kill her multiple times when hitting her. Before leaving he made her take off her hoodie and the blood off her arms and face. Her hoodie was observed to have a large amount of blood and there was a deep laceration to her upper lip. Ferguson refused to be seen by EMS. She agreed to write a statement. Rines had left prior to law enforcement’s arrival and will have warrants for domestic assault on file.
Aggravated assault-domestic: Deputies were dispatched April 29 to 2310 Tobes Creek Road in Cosby for reports of a physical domestic where a female had cut a male. On scene, R.B. Toby advised Misty Rodriguez had cut him and was inside and had a gun. Rodriguez did come out after several attempts to order her out and was ordered numerous times to turn around before finally complying. She was detained and placed in cuffs. She stated Toby had cut himself. Toby had cuts to the right side of his body and to his forehead. He was evaluated by EMS and did not get transported. Williams, after being placed in a patrol car, requested to be checked by EMS stating a deputy slammed her head into the side of the patrol vehicle. She complained of left-side head pain. EMS cleared her. Rodriguez was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex where she refused to comply with commands to step out of the vehicle. A restraint chair was brought out and Rodriguez stepped out of the vehicle on her own and sat in the chair. She appeared to be under the influence and continued to direct verbal insults at deputies. She was turned over to jail staff without further incident.
Probation violation: On April 28 deputies went to 120 Cockatiel Way in Parrottsville to serve a probation violation warrant on Corey Sane. Sane was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/possession/DUI by consent: A vehicle was observed traveling south on Cosby Highway on April 28 which failed to stop at a sign as it proceeded to Old Highway 32 and partially leave the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and contact made with the driver, Robert Thomas, and passenger, Stacey Scholten. An alcoholic beverage was noted in the passenger door of the vehicle. Thomas stated he drank one Twisted Tea and four Pregame Four Lokos. Scholten stated she had been drinking as well. Thomas performed poorly on standardized field tests and was placed in custody. It was learned he did not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle belonged to Scholten, who had a valid license and acknowledged she knew Thomas had been drinking. Scholten was placed into custody for DUI by consent. A bill bottle containing Gabapentin was found, which Scholten said was hers. Both were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly conduct: Deputies responded April 29 to 228 View Drive on a neighbor verbally harassing the complainant. Jennifer Hunter stated that after a deputy had left 10 minutes earlier, the neighbor, Derrick Styles, pulled his truck toward the property line, got out and began to scream and yell. Hunter stated Styles threatened to fight everyone while her husband and friends were still at the residence. Other neighbors told deputies they heard it as well and it became scary to them due to his actions. A juvenile female also stated Styles had flipped her off and Hunter also confirmed it. Styles said he moved his truck to the property line because it is his property line. He denied knowledge of yelling back and forth. Due to his actions and threatening neighbors, Styles was placed in custody for disorderly conduct and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: On April 30 deputies responded to 865 Overholt Road regarding a domestic assault. Upon arrival Billie Conley was exiting the residence and blood was observed on both of her arms and neck as well. There was also a visible red marking. James Conley, her husband, opened the door and started cursing at Billie and was told to go back inside and he complied. Billie stated she was OK and the blood on her shirt was from her husband. Billie stated an argument over seed spreader escalated to James throwing items in the house. James grabbed Billie by both shoulders and she states she grabbed him back in self-defense and spat on him. James then grabbed her by the throat with both hands. Billie states James began to hit her in the face with such force that her glasses came off her face. Officers then obtained James’ side of the story. He admitted to pushing Billie but did know where the marks came from. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
