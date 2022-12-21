Possession of Schedule II/Possession of Schedule I/Failure to comply with child support: While patrolling the area of Highway 73 on Dec. 12 a truck operated by Gary Hall with passenger Danny Hall passed a deputy. Both were known to have warrants. A traffic stop was conducted near Highway 25/70 and Highway 73. Warrants were confirmed and both were placed in custody. Danny Hall advised that meth and heroin were inside the truck that was his. A brown rock substance believed to be heroin and with suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately one gram were located in the tool bag next to where Danny Hall was sitting. Both subjects were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

Domestic assault: Deputies responded on Dec. 15 to 2241 Cosby Highway in reference to a male breaking items. The complainant stated her son, Bryant Bailey, came home and started breaking things, stating he threw a glass bottle containing alcoholic beverage, breaking a lamp. Complainant stated she tried to keep to herself and not say anything to him. She stated in her statement that she feared for her life. Bailey was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

