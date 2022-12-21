Possession of Schedule II/Possession of Schedule I/Failure to comply with child support: While patrolling the area of Highway 73 on Dec. 12 a truck operated by Gary Hall with passenger Danny Hall passed a deputy. Both were known to have warrants. A traffic stop was conducted near Highway 25/70 and Highway 73. Warrants were confirmed and both were placed in custody. Danny Hall advised that meth and heroin were inside the truck that was his. A brown rock substance believed to be heroin and with suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately one gram were located in the tool bag next to where Danny Hall was sitting. Both subjects were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Deputies responded on Dec. 15 to 2241 Cosby Highway in reference to a male breaking items. The complainant stated her son, Bryant Bailey, came home and started breaking things, stating he threw a glass bottle containing alcoholic beverage, breaking a lamp. Complainant stated she tried to keep to herself and not say anything to him. She stated in her statement that she feared for her life. Bailey was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to comply with child support/violation of probation: On Dec. 15 officers were dispatched to 1150 Corn Hollow Road in reference to a female, Julie Root, being at the residence who had active warrants. It was confirmed Root had active warrants for failure to comply with child support and violation of probation. The family stated Root was in her bedroom. She was informed she had active warrants, was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Aggravated assault/resisting arrest: A deputy responded Dec. 14 to 1360 West Highway 25/70 in regard to a physical domestic assault. The complainant stated her father, Yogesh Patel, had physically assaulted her and her mother. Patel was sitting on a couch watching TV. The deputy tried speaking with him and he tried to just look around me and continue to watch TV. It was advised he did not speak English. The deputy motioned to Patel to stand up and turn around and was able to get one cuff on Patel when he turned around, tried to pull away and failed to comply with verbal commands. Patel and the deputy ended up on the ground. He continued to ignore commands and pull away. The deputy was able to use force and get Patel’s other hand cuffed. Another deputy arrived on scene to assist. EMS also arrived on scene, but Patel did not want anything to do with them. Patel was placed in the patrol car. The complainant wrote in her statement that Patel used a dresser drawer to strike her and her mother. Patel was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
