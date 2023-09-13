POSSESSION/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES: While patrolling Highway 160 on Sept. 9, a vehicle was observed to be parked off the highway behind a guardrail. The officer observed the driver, later identified as Michael Holt, 56, to be completely naked and viewing a woman dancing on his phone. The smell of marijuana was detected and Holt stated it was just CBD, but he had smoked marijuana 30 minutes earlier. When asked for his license, Holt presented an identification card, which the deputy had Central Dispatch run for warrants in surrounding counties. The deputy then went back to Holt’s vehicle and found Holt had dressed. When asked if there was anything else in the vehicle, he stated there was marijuana in the dash compartment. Holt was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and placed in the patrol vehicle. A search of the vehicle located a black zip bag with crystal like rock in a bottle, green leafy like substance in a tin container, and a metal grinder commonly used with illegal drugs. Holt was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and was charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of schedule VI and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and acts.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION/MISUSE OF 911: Police responded to a 911 call from Robby Roe, 44, who stated he needed closure with his mother. When contact was made with Roe, he showed signs of impairment and showed the deputies a small empty mason jar which had contained moonshine. Roe stated he wanted the officers to look up an obituary. Roe wasn’t making much sense, so he was taken into custody and taken to the Cocke County Jail where he was charged with public intoxication and misuse of 911.
