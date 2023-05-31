DUI: On May 27 a vehicle repeatedly flashed its lights at an officer’s patrol car while the vehicle was behind another vehicle that was driving on Cosby Highway, crossing the double yellow line multiple times. The officer initiated his blue lights, but the vehicle hit the brakes but did not stop and was slow responding until the siren was activated. A traffic stop was then initiated. The driver, Laurie Denise Revulta, had glossy eyes and had to be reminded several times to produce her driver’s license and registration. She stumbled when getting out of her car and admitted she and her husband just came from Fox and Hounds restaurant where they had been drinking and admitted to drinking “three” medium sized pitchers. She performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI. She became irate when asked to give blood using several expletives and again while being transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, cussing the officer and the “hillbillies” in this town. She was also belligerent with corrections officers and another female in the intake room and was left in the custody of the Cocke County Jail.
DUI second offense: A vehicle was observed going at a high rate of speed May 27 on Cosby Highway. It was paced at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Contact was made with the driver, Rafael Arevalo, who was unable to provide proof of financial responsibility. A strong smell of alcohol was detected as he was talking. He provided a document from the State of Tennessee that stated his license was revoked. Arevalo stated he had four beers in the last two hours. He was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, but stated he would not pass because he had been shot in the before. He was unable to follow directions for the testing and was taken into custody. A 24 ounce open beer was found behind the passenger seat. A blood draw was conducted at Priority Ambulance and he was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.