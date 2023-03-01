Aggravated assault — domestic: On Feb. 21 deputies responded to 992 Chicken Hollow Road about a domestic dispute involving Casey Rollins. A deputy met at a separate address with the complainant, who stated she had gone to the residence, which belonged to her late mother, to get a few things. She states she was returning to her truck when Rollins was dropped off. Rollins was getting in her face and the complainant said she felt threatened because of Rollins’ violent past, use of drugs and is much larger and stronger. The complainant then got her revolver and fired a shot in the air and Rollins backed up and stated “Oh, you fup now.” The complainant then fired two shots between Rollins’ leg, who then got a large rock, threw it at Buckner and struck her truck in the front windshield near where she was sitting. Rollins then got another large rock and threw it a the passenger side, trying to get in the truck. The complainant then fired a fourth shot through the passenger side window of her truck. The complainant then took off and called 911. A warrant has been issued for Rollins for aggravated assault.

Domestic assault: On Feb. 22 a deputy received radio traffic from central dispatch about a vehicle that had its emergency line open and an altercation could be heard in the background. Responding to the original GPS location, central dispatch began giving out updated locations of the vehicle before losing its signal and search did not locate the vehicle. AT&T was contacted to provide location on the cell phone the person had been sending out texts for help from. Later, the vehicle was located in the Cherokee National Forest off Gulf Road. The male, Brenton Hilton, was detained. The female stated this happened starting in Gatlinburg over an argument about Hilton cheating on her. She went on to say that while driving from Gatlinburg, Hilton struck her in the face, held her against her will and tried several times to keep her from contacting law enforcement. A laceration was observed on the inside of the complainant’s lip as well as markings on the outside of her lip and blood on her left ear. Hilton was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

