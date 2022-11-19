Driving while license revoked: While conducting stationary radar checks on Nov. 9 at Wilton Springs Hardware, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Scarbrough was recorded at a speed of 74 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle was paced at 58 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver produced a Tennessee ID card and stated he was suspended for a prior driving under the influence charge. Dispatch advised he was revoked and that Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had an aggravated assault warrant for Scarbrough. He was placed under arrest for driving while revoked and speeding.
Property damage: A deputy responded Nov. 12 to Salem Road in Parrottsville. A vehicle struck property. Fencing, including multiple strands of wire and posts were damaged in the accident. The property owner requested a report be filed due to multiple vehicles damaging the property. The vehicle was driven by Sierra Wiles. A report was taken.
Possession of narcotic equipment/Possession of schedule VI/Escape warrant/Violation of community corrections warrant: A vehicle was observed Nov. 14 on Wilton Springs Road traveling at a high rate of speed and straddling the yellow center line. A traffic stop was initiated at which time the driver was identified as Corey Barnett. It was confirmed Barnett had active warrants for escape along with violation of community corrections. His license was also confirmed to be revoked. Verbal consent for a vehicle search was given at which time a syringe that was sticking out of pocketbook belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, Elora Raines, was located in addition to a small container inside the pocketbook containing four more syringes, a cut straw and approximately 1.3 grams of suspected marijuana. Raines admitted she uses the syringes to inject Suboxone. Both Barnett and Raines were taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
