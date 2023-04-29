Theft of property: A deputy responded to the area of Rooster Town Road regarding a piece of equipment that had parts stolen off of it. The foreman stated workers arrived and found their Jarraff Truck had parts stolen. He stated the piece of equipment was parked off to the side of Rooster Town Road on April 21 after they had finished work for the day near 134 Rooster Town Road. One of the workers found the pistol grip for the bucket on the edge of the creek. The foreman advised he made contact with residents on Rooster Town Road but they seemed very unwilling to speak to him about it. A battery, hydraulic cylinders, motor side cover and two hose reels were stolen from the vehicle according to the foreman and would cost $8,00-12,000 to replace. No possible suspects have been identified.
Warrant: A traffic stop was conducted April 24 on Cosby Highway and one of the occupants of the vehicle, Destiny Scheffers, was found to have an active warrant in hand at Cocke County Jail Annex. She was placed under arrest and transported to the jail for booking.
Domestic assault/probation violation: Police responded April 24 to 1501 Nease Road in Bybee regarding a domestic assault. While en route, dispatch advised William ‘Chan” Daniels had an active violation of probation warrant out of Cocke County. Upon arrival, Daniels was advised of the warrant and placed into custody. When asked what had transpired, he said he and his mother got into an argument over a jacket that belonged to his grandfather. His mother, Tammy Fox, stated he hit her. Daniels stated nothing physical occurred. Fox then stated Daniels had head-butted her, causing her to fall down on some items in the garage. No marks were observed on her. She stated she wanted to press charges and provided a written statement. Daniels did not have any marks on him and stated again he did not hit Fox. Daniels was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for processing.
Aggravated burglary: A deputy responded April 24 to a residence in Del Rio regarding a break-in. Contact was made with Jamie Daniels, who stated he was left the home in a will and hasn’t moved in yet. He said he found a basement window open but didn’t see anything out of place, however, when he unlocked the safe, he found $20,000 missing. The safe was locked and requires a pin to open. Cameras are around the home, but the monitor was not working at the time it did appear the recording box is still on. At this time it is unknown who made entry and stole the money.
Violation of sexual offender registry: Henry Lee Shults was taken into custody on April 24 without incident while the Cocke County Circuit Court on an arrest warrant for a violation of the sex offender registry and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: A felony traffic stop was made April 25 on Matthew Presnell, who had felony warrants for his arrest out of Cocke County, on Wilton Springs Road. Presnell opened the door, but was not compliant with commands and turned around as if he was going to run and walking on the other side of the driver door toward the headlight area. K9 was deployed, and after several commands, Presnell got on the ground. Due to the rain, the K9 leash became wet and the K9’s leash pulled through the officer’s hand and made contact with Presnell’s upper leg, causing minor bite marks. He was checked by ambulance and EMS stated due to the small abrasion, he did not need medical attention. Upon being asked further by police, Presnell said he did want to go to the hospital. However, during transport Presnell stated it wasn’t even that bad and wanted to be transported straight to jail. He was advised since he requested transport to the hospital, he was going to be transported anyway. Once cleared by hospital staff, Presnell was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism/theft/probation violation: A deputy responded April 25 to a fight at 123 EDS Way involving two females fighting and one from a vehicle throwing a rock and breaking the window of the other vehicle and both had left the scene. One of the parties, Kendra Hall, was located and stated her ex-girlfriend, Ashley Barnard, got into an altercation and Barnard did break the back window on her vehicle. Hall stated she did not want press charges, but was found to have a warrant out of Cocke County for violation of probation and was placed under arrest. Barnard was located and it was discovered that the owner of the vehicle that sustained damage belonged to Sheila Keller, who wanted to press charges for damages to her vehicle and theft of her tag. Jefferson County advised she did in fact have Keller’s tag. Keller placed damages to her vehicle at around $1,800. Barnard was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Driving while license revoked/violation of light law/theft of property: While patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 on April 25 a traffic stop was made on a vehicle with a headlight out. The driver, Shannon Gann, was found to have his driver’s license revoked in 2017 due to failure to pay fines. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, where jail staff advised Gann had an active warrant for theft under $1,000.
Theft/aggravated assault/aggravated burglary/domestic assault: Multiple deputies responded April 25 to 521 Hahn Way for an active, physical fight. The homeowners, Thomas Livesay (father), 64, and Rebecca Livesay (stepmother), 48, said their son Thomas “Clay” Livesay, 36, who did not reside there suddenly showed up was repeatedly told to leave. They said Clay then repeatedly struck Thomas in the yard, who tried to prevent Clay from entering the home by securing the front door but Clay broke the glass out and entered and began physically assaulting Thomas. Thomas had a visibly bloody laceration on the right side of his nose and a recent bruise to the elbow. Rebecca said she feared for Thomas’ life and tried to intervene and Clay knocked both her and Thomas down. While being knocked down she struck the corner of a dresser drawer and sustained a visibly swollen red knot to the center of her forehead. She said Clay told her “I’m going to kill you” as he has in past assaults. Clay left when he heard 911 being called. Both now have active orders of protection against Clay. Warrants for Clay are complete and on file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.