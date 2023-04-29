Theft of property: A deputy responded to the area of Rooster Town Road regarding a piece of equipment that had parts stolen off of it. The foreman stated workers arrived and found their Jarraff Truck had parts stolen. He stated the piece of equipment was parked off to the side of Rooster Town Road on April 21 after they had finished work for the day near 134 Rooster Town Road. One of the workers found the pistol grip for the bucket on the edge of the creek. The foreman advised he made contact with residents on Rooster Town Road but they seemed very unwilling to speak to him about it. A battery, hydraulic cylinders, motor side cover and two hose reels were stolen from the vehicle according to the foreman and would cost $8,00-12,000 to replace. No possible suspects have been identified.

Warrant: A traffic stop was conducted April 24 on Cosby Highway and one of the occupants of the vehicle, Destiny Scheffers, was found to have an active warrant in hand at Cocke County Jail Annex. She was placed under arrest and transported to the jail for booking.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.