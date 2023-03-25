Criminal trespass/stalking: A deputy responded March 21 to a residence regarding a trespasser. The complainant stated that her mother, Lena Pack, was on video at her home and that Pack has been trespassed from the property. It was confirmed that Pack was placed on “no trespass” status from the residence on February 21. Video footage showed Pack was on the property on March 21 at 11:09 a.m. and around 3 p.m. Pack was later located on Edwina-Bridgeport Road at around 5:30 p.m. wearing the same clothes as in the video. Pack was taken into custody for criminal trespass and stalking.
Warrant: On March 21 a deputy was dispatched to the Sevier County line on Jones Cove Road in regard to Sevier County having David France in custody with a warrant out of Cocke County. Franc was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of order of protection/harassment: Deputies went to 180 Estie Way on March 22 to serve a warrant on Joshua Pittenturf. It was confirmed he was inside the residence, at which time deputies went inside the residence where Pittenturf was located crouching behind a kitchen counter. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Cocke County Jail on a sessions court capias, two charges of harassment and two charges of violation of order of protection. He was also found to be wanted by the White Pine Police Department on charges of domestic assault. A detainer was sent to the Cocke County Jail to hold Pittenturf on his out-of-county charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.