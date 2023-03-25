Criminal trespass/stalking: A deputy responded March 21 to a residence regarding a trespasser. The complainant stated that her mother, Lena Pack, was on video at her home and that Pack has been trespassed from the property. It was confirmed that Pack was placed on “no trespass” status from the residence on February 21. Video footage showed Pack was on the property on March 21 at 11:09 a.m. and around 3 p.m. Pack was later located on Edwina-Bridgeport Road at around 5:30 p.m. wearing the same clothes as in the video. Pack was taken into custody for criminal trespass and stalking.

Warrant: On March 21 a deputy was dispatched to the Sevier County line on Jones Cove Road in regard to Sevier County having David France in custody with a warrant out of Cocke County. Franc was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.

