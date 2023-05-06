Public intoxication: Deputies responded May 1 to 3105 Big Creek Road in Hartford regarding a man who was unresponsive but became alert while dispatch was on the 911 call. On scene, the caller stated the male, Attila Prisznyak, had tried to get into someone’s truck, then passed out, then came back alert. The complainant stated she was informed Prisznyak had been hugging compressed air. Contact was made with Prisznyak who had slurred speech and difficulty walking. EMS examined him, but he denied treatment and transport. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with public intoxication.
Driving while revoked/speeding: A traffic stop was conducted May 2. The driver, David Thompson, advised he did not have a license. Radar had confirmed his speed as 64 mph in a 45 mph zone on Roy Road in Cosby. It was confirmed his license was revoked for DUI. He also did not have valid insurance. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: A traffic stop was made May 2 on a vehicle going 17 mph over the limit on Wilton Springs. The driver, William Penn, was found to have a confirmed, active warrant out of Cocke County. Penn was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public intoxication: A deputy was dispatched May 4 to the area of Jones Cove Road in Cosby near the intersection of Chavis Road on reports of a possible body lying in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, Christopher Butler was found lying in the middle of the road on the yellow line. He was moving around erratically and making grunting noises. He appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was examined by Priority Ambulance prior to being taken into custody due to concerns for his safety and due to his level of intoxication. Butler was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.