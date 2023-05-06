Public intoxication: Deputies responded May 1 to 3105 Big Creek Road in Hartford regarding a man who was unresponsive but became alert while dispatch was on the 911 call. On scene, the caller stated the male, Attila Prisznyak, had tried to get into someone’s truck, then passed out, then came back alert. The complainant stated she was informed Prisznyak had been hugging compressed air. Contact was made with Prisznyak who had slurred speech and difficulty walking. EMS examined him, but he denied treatment and transport. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with public intoxication.

Driving while revoked/speeding: A traffic stop was conducted May 2. The driver, David Thompson, advised he did not have a license. Radar had confirmed his speed as 64 mph in a 45 mph zone on Roy Road in Cosby. It was confirmed his license was revoked for DUI. He also did not have valid insurance. He was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

