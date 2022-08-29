PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Deputy Jessica Butler and Deputy Hoover were dispatched to Carson Springs Road in reference to an unknown female sitting on Samantha Ray’s property. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Ray who stated that she did not know who the female was, and she just found her in the yard when she arrived home from work. Deputies went to speak with the unidentified female and found that she was very hard to understand due to slurred speech. She stated her name was Legion Justice Gray, but was later identified as Elree Michael Gray. Deputy Butler then told Gray that the owners did not want her on the property. Gray kept telling the deputies that the two were related. Gray also admitted to doing methamphetamine earlier in the evening. Deputy Butler then asked Gray where she lived and she stated she lived on Splashaway Road. The deputies advised her that she cannot be at the residence on Carson Springs Road any longer. Deputy Butler reported that Gray then “walked to the middle of the road and stood there.” Deputies asked Gray for her date of birth and she repeatedly told the officers that “she was two years old.” Deputies then placed Gray under arrest for public intoxication and transported her to the Cocke County Jail, where the deputies were able to have her accurately identified.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to the Cub Motel on Cosby Highway in reference to an attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Jan Keeling, Timothy Keeling, and James Keeling. They stated that Timothy and James Keeling were in the residence when a six-foot black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants came to the back door and used his shoulder to try to break the door down. They stated he tried multiple times before the dog they had inside the residence seemed to startle the man. They stated the man then ran across the creek towards Liberty Road, and this is when they called their father, Jan Keeling, and told him what had happened. Deputy Hoover reported that he searched the building before driving through Liberty Road and Caney Creek Road and asking residents if they had seen the man. After a full search of the area, Deputy Hoover returned to the Cub Motel and spoke with the complainants again. They provided a written statement as to what had happened and requested extra patrol in the area through the weekend.

