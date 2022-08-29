PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Deputy Jessica Butler and Deputy Hoover were dispatched to Carson Springs Road in reference to an unknown female sitting on Samantha Ray’s property. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Ray who stated that she did not know who the female was, and she just found her in the yard when she arrived home from work. Deputies went to speak with the unidentified female and found that she was very hard to understand due to slurred speech. She stated her name was Legion Justice Gray, but was later identified as Elree Michael Gray. Deputy Butler then told Gray that the owners did not want her on the property. Gray kept telling the deputies that the two were related. Gray also admitted to doing methamphetamine earlier in the evening. Deputy Butler then asked Gray where she lived and she stated she lived on Splashaway Road. The deputies advised her that she cannot be at the residence on Carson Springs Road any longer. Deputy Butler reported that Gray then “walked to the middle of the road and stood there.” Deputies asked Gray for her date of birth and she repeatedly told the officers that “she was two years old.” Deputies then placed Gray under arrest for public intoxication and transported her to the Cocke County Jail, where the deputies were able to have her accurately identified.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to the Cub Motel on Cosby Highway in reference to an attempted break-in. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Jan Keeling, Timothy Keeling, and James Keeling. They stated that Timothy and James Keeling were in the residence when a six-foot black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants came to the back door and used his shoulder to try to break the door down. They stated he tried multiple times before the dog they had inside the residence seemed to startle the man. They stated the man then ran across the creek towards Liberty Road, and this is when they called their father, Jan Keeling, and told him what had happened. Deputy Hoover reported that he searched the building before driving through Liberty Road and Caney Creek Road and asking residents if they had seen the man. After a full search of the area, Deputy Hoover returned to the Cub Motel and spoke with the complainants again. They provided a written statement as to what had happened and requested extra patrol in the area through the weekend.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Officers were dispatched to the area of Clay Creek Church on Highway 160 in reference to a possible drunk driver parked in the roadway. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was a blue Nissan and was driven by a male. Sergeant Dylan Norton and Deputy Joshua Burchfield arrived in the area and observed a male walking on Highway 160 near Clay Creek Church. Officers continued on and found a dark gray Nissan on the side of the roadway. Cocke County Dispatch advised the vehicle was registered to Virginia and Matthew Norton but was not stolen. The vehicle had no one in or around it, and the vehicle was turned off. Officers then drove back to the male and attempted to make contact with him. The male identified himself as Keith Malone, and told officers that he was the one driving the vehicle and had been by himself. He also stated that he did not have a license, which Cocke County Dispatch confirmed had been revoked for DUI out of Greene County. The Cocke County Jail Staff also confirmed an active warrant for Malone’s arrest. Malone was then taken into custody. A small vial containing a crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine fell out of Malone’s pocket. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: Officer Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of mile marker 436 on Interstate 40 in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. The caller stated that the vehicle was a dark blue SUV, and that it was driving all over the roadway and nearly crashed into several other vehicles. Deputy Magouirk stated he was able to catch up to the vehicle before exit 440 when he observed the vehicle take the exit ramp at a high rate of speed and crossing over the white line on the shoulder of the ramp. The officer stated that the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled completely into the roadway before coming to a stop, at which time the vehicle was nearly hit by an oncoming vehicle. The driver then continued left onto Highway 73, at which time the vehicle crossed the center line and struck another oncoming vehicle head on. Deputy Magouirk stated he then called the driver, Dana Taylor, out of the vehicle and detained her. He noted that a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage came from the vehicle,and there were several empty cans of Bud Light in the front passenger and driver seat as well as the driver’s side floorboard. Taylor appeared to be very unsteady on her feet as she exited the vehicle and had slurred speech and glazed eyes. Taylor consented to a field sobriety test, of which she performed poorly. She then admitted to officers that she had consumed about five shots of Jack Daniels Whiskey and a prescribed Xanax a short time before operating the vehicle. Taylor was taken into custody and transported to Newport Medical Center where a blood draw for chemical testing was performed by Priority Ambulance Service after Taylor had given consent. Taylor was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO SALE/MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton responded to the 440 Truck Stop in reference to a vehicle accident on Wilton Springs Road, where a female driving a brown Silveraldo rear-ended a male driver in a silver Silverado and attempted to flee the scene. A witness advised that the female continued on while the male driver followed her until she came to a stop at the truck stop. Deputies made contact with the female Crystal Hyde and the male Anthony Woods. Deputy Burchfield stated that during the observation, he observed Hyde holding a mesh bag with two small bags of marijuana in plain sight. Burchfield then asked Hyde if she had any other drugs in the vehicle and she said no. Hyde did state that she was a diabetic and that there were several syringes in her vehicle. Sergeant Norton searched the vehicle for other substances and located a small plastic bag with clear crystals, a black metallic tube that also contained a clear crystal inside, and a used syringe all hidden in a pizza box underneath a pizza. A set of digital scales were also located inside the vehicle. Hyde was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I,IV: Deputy Jacob Damron stated he observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 40 crossing outside their lane of travel and changing lanes without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Verizon store off of exit 435. Deputies made contact with the driver, Steven Ball, and explained the reasons for the traffic stop. Damron stated that while he was speaking with the driver, the passenger , Franklin Shropshire, continued interjecting and talking over the driver. Damron then asked Ball to step back to the patrol vehicle, to which Ball agreed and was then able to continue without interruptions. Damron stated he noticed the passengers of the vehicle “moving around inside the vehicle and reaching for objects back and forth,” but he was unable to determine what it was at the time. He then asked Ball if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and Ball stated there was nothing illegal that he knew of, but was unable to speak of anything the passengers might have had. Ball openly stated, “you can search it,” to officers. Deputies asked the other passengers to step out of the vehicle and could see a syringe in the front passenger floorboard between the seat and the door. Upon further searching, Deputies located a pink zip up back containing several clear bags and syringes, a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, twenty-five green pills suspected to be Clonazepam, and three blue pills suspected to be Alprazolam, all of which was near where Kellie Roberts was sitting in the vehicle. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton conducted a traffic stop of Clevenger Cutoff Road after observing the vehicle operate on the roadway with a registration plate that could not be read. Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Burchfield made contact with the driver, Timothy Davis. Davis opened the door and stepped out of the vehicle. Burchfield stated that he appeared to be very nervous. After giving Davis several verbal commands, he finally sat back down inside the vehicle. Davis was later given a command to exit the vehicle, and Deputy Burchfield saw several buds of marijuana in the door handle. Davis was detained, and the vehicle was searched for other contraband. Officers found a cigarette pack containing folded pieces of paper and small plastic bags with clear crystals inside. They also located a plastic sandwich bag with more marijuana. A pill bottle with twelve capsules of antibiotics not prescribed to Davis was found in the rear passenger area. While searching the vehicle, the license plate number was run and found to be fake. The VIN number was then checked and was confirmed to be stolen out of Ohio. Davis stated he had just recently borrowed the vehicle from his brother. Davis was transported to the Cocke County Jail and was charged with theft of property over $1,000 and several drug related charges.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputies Timothy Snapp and Rebecca Colley responded to Greystone Way in reference to a domestic disturbance. Central Dispatch advised that the male, identified as Jonathon Jones, had left on foot walking on West Highway 25/70 toward Covered Bridge Mobile Home Park. Deputy Snapp stated he was waiting to pull onto the highway from the BP station and did not see Jones walking along the roadway. He said he then went on to the residence on Greystone Way and spoke with the complainant Mary Stapleton. Stapleton wrote a statement that says Jones was outside of her home when she opened the door to call for her dog. She said Jones tried to get her to come outside to him, and when she didn’t, he came through the backdoor. Stapleton stated that once inside, Jones went to her bedroom, jumped on the bed, and grabbed her by the hair and arms. She stated he then called her vulgar names and said he would kill her and who she was with. The deputies reported that they did not see any visible marks on Stapleton. Deputies did advise Stapleton to go to the Cocke County Courthouse to obtain an Order of Protection and file criminal charges against Jones. Lieutenant Chris Barnes and Deputies Colby Franco and Jacob Sutton checked the Covered Bridge Mobile Home Park area and the area between the park and Carson Springs Road but did not find Jones.
THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Country View Way in reference to a vehicle that was recovered by Newport Police Department on Pine Street. The caller at Country View Way stated that he had come outside to start his red 2005 Ford Explorer when he noticed it missing. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Juan Dolis who stated the same to him. Solis was not the registered owner of the vehicle, so Hoover states he contacted the owner, Ronay Perez, and told him the vehicle was at Malone’s towing where it could be picked up. Solis stated he last saw the vehicle after picking it up from Scotty’s Automotive. He also stated that his son was the last one in the vehicle, getting his backpack, and he believes his son left the keys inside the vehicle. Hoover stated he then called Newport Police Officer Lindsey Laughter, and she stated there appeared to be no damage to the vehicle’s locking mechanism or ignition, and that the keys were not in the vehicle at the time of recovery. The vehicle was found unoccupied on Pine Street, and Solis stated that he did not have cameras on his property or people of interest to look into.
DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION: Deputy Hoover responded to the Cocke County Jail in reference to a call that the jail staff had found possible drugs. Upon arrival, Hoover spoke with Jail staff who stated that during a cell movement of Roger Kirkpatrick, a standard search was given, and Lieutenant Valentine recovered an unknown brown substance in a small clear bag hidden in the inmate’s sock. Deputy Hoover stated the substance was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Lab for processing. Charges have not been placed on file at the time of report due to pending lab results.
MISUSE OF 911/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Deputies responded to Lindsey Gap Road in reference to multiple possibly armed people outside. While responding, dispatch advised officers that the caller was Tonya Forrester, who stated there were multiple subjects trying to break through the front door. Leituenant James Willis stated that he observed no one outside the home and the front door undamaged upon his arrival. He reported that Forrester was standing at a window inside the home and told officers that the subjects “just ran off.” She was instructed to come to the front door and speak with the officers. Approximately ten dogs came running out when Forrester opened the door, and was instructed to put them inside. Forrester then told the officers that someone was in her room hiding. Deputies went inside the home and cleared the house, finding no one. No damages were found on any doors or windows of the house. Deputies had advised Forrester of the consequences of misusing 911, and after clearing the scene, dispatch advised that a neighbor had called in saying Forrester was on the porch saying people were inside her home. Deputies went back to the residence, and Forrester was placed under arrest. Lieutenant Willis stated he asked Forrester if she had taken any illegal narcotics that night, to which she said yes. Forrester was transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI: Sergeant Zachary Magouirk observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Long Creek Road. He determined the vehicle was traveling 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jarred Norton. Sergeant Magourik stated he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and when he asked Norton if he had any in the vehicle, Norton said he did not smoke. He also states that Norton did eventually admit to having around a pound and a half of marijuana in the vehicle. Norton had told the officer that he had purchased the suspected marijuana that was found in the rear of the vehicle from a person in Newport, and was on his way to give it to another person on Long Creek Road but would not provide officers with names. Norton was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
{p dir=”ltr”}DOMESTIC ASSAULT: On August 25, Sergeant Zach Magouirk was dispatched to speak with Kevin Beverly, Jr. and spoke with him at Resthaven Cemetery at Jefferson County Line on Highway 25/70. Kevin stated an argument broke out between him and Amber, and she assaulted him. Sergeant Magouirk said that Kevin did not want to pursue charges,nor would he write a statement on what happened. On August 26, Lieutenant Heath Willis responded to Bow Way in Cosby in reference to a welfare check on a prior domestic assault dispute. Once on the scene, the lieutenant spoke with Amber Beverly, who stated on the day before, she was assaulted by her husband Kevin.. Amber said Kevin came home accusing her that she was “on dope and sleeping around on him.” She said that Kevin asked her to take a drug test and she said no. She also told officers that her brother, Matthew Weeks, was convinced by Kevin that she was on drugs, and she got mad and started moving Weeks’ property outside. She then said Kevin then got mad at her and started to leave with their two year old child. She told Kevin to stop and took the child from him. She stated that Kevin then pushed her into the refrigerator, kitchen countertop, and wall. Kevin then grabbed her arm and began to twist until she let go of her child. Amber stated that Kevin then left with their child in the vehicle. She told the officers that she called Kevin’s mother, Karam Beverly, and asked if Kevin and the child were there the same day she told these things to the police. Karam Beverly said Kevin and the child were at her residence. Amber said she did not call police at the time of the incident because “she was afraid that Kevin would freak out even worse on her.” Lieutenant Willis stated in his report that he could see bruises on Amber’s right arm. On August 28, Jefferson County deputies located Kevin at his mother’s residence on Holbert Cemetery Road. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office met Lieutenant Willis at the Dollar General on Old Highway 411 in Newport, where Kevin Beverly, Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Detention Center to be booked in.
{p dir=”ltr”}DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputies responded to Moose Way in reference to a welfare check. Officers spoke with Latasha Sexton. She stated that her husband, Butch Hembree,had come home from work shortly before law enforcement was called and thought he might be drunk. An argument took place due to the fact that he had driven home from work possibly intoxicated. At some point in the argument, Hembree pinned Sexton to the ground. Sexton stated she tried to call 911 on her tablet, but when she tried, he took the tablet from her. Sexton was eventually able to call 91, and it was at that time Hembree took off running. Sexton had visible marks on both arms from this event. After deputies searched the area, they advised Sexton to go inside the home and call again if he returned. Warrants were filed on Hembree for Domestic Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls.
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Highway 73 in reference to a call from Central Dispatch about a theft that had occurred. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Stephen Ellison, who stated that his red 2010 Ford Fusion had broken down at that spot on Highway 73 after the passenger rear brakes locked up on him. He stated he had left it there to retrieve parts and tools to repair the vehicle, and he returned approximately 45 minutes later to find his registration plate missing from his vehicle. Nothing else was reported missing. Central Dispatch was notified that the plate had been taken and to make a note in the system that Ellison would be forced to drive without proper registration until he can get a replacement. Ellison was then notified of the case number and was advised to take a copy of the report to get a replacement plate.
{p dir=”ltr”}THEFT: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to South Highway 32 in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the victim, Jason Bugg, who stated that he went to bed on August 28, and when we woke up around 7:00 AM the next morning, he noticed the vehicle was missing from his property. There were no possible suspects at the time of the report.
