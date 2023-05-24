Warrant: On May 16 a deputy responded to 121 Clevenger Cut Off regarding a possible crash. Contact as made on the scene with the driver, Hollie Lewis, who declined a report and declined medical treatment. However, Lewis was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County and was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Fugitive from justice/driving while license revoked: Police were dispatched May 16 to the area of 510 Rock Hill Road for a possible wreck with injuries. Dispatch advised there were no injuries, but that the person involved in the accident had fled the scene going up Hidden Estates Way, based on information provided by Cocke County firefighters on the scene. The firefighters made contact with the driver, Christine Collins, and transported her back to the scene. She was found to have a revoked driver’s license and showed to be wanted full extradition out of Carroll County, Virginia. She refused medical treatment at the scene, was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.

