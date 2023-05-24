Warrant: On May 16 a deputy responded to 121 Clevenger Cut Off regarding a possible crash. Contact as made on the scene with the driver, Hollie Lewis, who declined a report and declined medical treatment. However, Lewis was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County and was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Fugitive from justice/driving while license revoked: Police were dispatched May 16 to the area of 510 Rock Hill Road for a possible wreck with injuries. Dispatch advised there were no injuries, but that the person involved in the accident had fled the scene going up Hidden Estates Way, based on information provided by Cocke County firefighters on the scene. The firefighters made contact with the driver, Christine Collins, and transported her back to the scene. She was found to have a revoked driver’s license and showed to be wanted full extradition out of Carroll County, Virginia. She refused medical treatment at the scene, was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Warrant: A deputy responded May 17 to the Walters Bridge boat ramp to meet with White Pine Police Department regarding a female in custody, Kimberly Strickland, with an active warrant out of Cocke County. Strickland was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/possession/open container law/evading arrest/unlawful drug paraphernalia/driving while license suspended: While patrolling Dark Hollow Road in Cosby on May 17, a deputy observed a vehicle run off the right side of the roadway. After activating the patrol vehicle’s overhead blue lights, the vehicle then crossed over to the left side and stopped off the left side of the road. It then fled from the traffic stop and the vehicle was pursued with lights and siren activated. It came to a stop on Dark Hollow Road. Verbal commands were given to the driver, William Joseph Spence, 77, but he was non-compliant. Additional law enforcement arrived and held Spence at gunpoint as he began approaching officers. He finally complied and was patted down. Spence had the odor of alcohol coming from him, was unsteady and had slurred speech. He could not follow instructions for standardized field testing and was taken into custody after being searched. A plastic bag in Spence’s pocket was found containing approximately 3.7 grams of suspected marijuana. A search of his vehicle located a silver circular grinder with green residue and an open container of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. Spence was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. He refused to provide a blood draw.
Probation violation: While patrolling Hwy 25/70 on May 21 a vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Patrick Sane, was checked for warrants and an active warrant was showing out of Hamblen County for probation violation and Hamblen County indicated it would send a detainer to hold Sane at Cocke County Jail Annex. He was taken into custody and transported without incident to Cocke County Jail Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.