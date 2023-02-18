Joyriding/domestic assault: On Feb. 13 a deputy responded to Bush Beans visitor center to meet with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which came in contact with Andy Seaton who had active warrants out of Cocke County for joyriding and domestic assault. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex where he was served with his warrants.

Unlawful drug paraphernalia/possession/failure to appear: On Feb. 15 a deputy met with Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of Shady Road and Highway 160. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with David Ingram, who had active warrants out of Cocke County for unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs and failure to appear. Ingram was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex by CCSO deputy and served with his warrants at the jail.

