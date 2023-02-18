Joyriding/domestic assault: On Feb. 13 a deputy responded to Bush Beans visitor center to meet with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which came in contact with Andy Seaton who had active warrants out of Cocke County for joyriding and domestic assault. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex where he was served with his warrants.
Unlawful drug paraphernalia/possession/failure to appear: On Feb. 15 a deputy met with Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of Shady Road and Highway 160. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with David Ingram, who had active warrants out of Cocke County for unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs and failure to appear. Ingram was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex by CCSO deputy and served with his warrants at the jail.
Theft: A deputy responded Feb. 15 to a residence on Epley Road in reference to a theft. Gary Haney stated the following tools had been taken from his garage: Two Hyper Tough drills valued at $250; Dewalt impact and drill valued at $260; Sawzall valued at $160; Black and Decker sander valued at $90; miscellaneous Cobalt and Craftsman tools valued at $400; Hart Flashlight, sawzall and three batteries valued at $350; Cobalt torque wrench valued at $240; multimeter valued at $40; jumpbox valued t $180; small battery charger valued at $75 and miscellaneous hand tools valued at $200. He stated the last time he saw his tools was on Feb. 13 and noticed them missing this date.
Animals running at large: On Feb. 16 a deputy responded to 171 Point Oak Drive in Parrottsville about dogs being at a bus stop. The deputy observed three dogs come from the residence of 156 Point Oak Drive. The three dogs came into the roadway chasing the patrol car. The complainant stated that the dogs came from 156 Point Oak Drive and his child had been bitten before by one of the dogs. Contact was made with the dogs’ owner, Barley Lee Martin. When the deputy pulled into the driveway he observed two of the three dogs that had chased his patrol car. The larger dog was barking and growling. The deputy instructed Martin to put the dog up before the deputy exited the car. Martin was advised there was a problem, but the dogs had to be put up before the deputy exited the car and he didn’t want to shoot the dogs. Martin walked around his truck with the dog and the deputy exited the vehicle and advised Martin of the complaint of children being scared of his dogs while at the bus stop. Martin began cursing the deputy, who attempted to explain that Tennessee has a leash law and his dogs cannot be on the roadway. Martin continued to argue and the deputy advised the conversation was over and paperwork was going to be filled out and Martin was going to be summoned to court for dogs at large. Martin never did put the dogs up as requested. A critical summons was issued for dogs at large. Martin has been summoned to court before, on Aug. 5, 2022.
