Possession: On March 28 a motorcycle operated by Joe Lindsey was observed on Highway 321 with no visible license plate. A deputy got behind the motorcycle and the operator moved to the shoulder and began to ride on the shoulder for an extended period of time. The driver stated he had just bought the motorcycle and was riding the shoulder because he thought he was running out of gas. He stated he did not have a license because it was suspended. It was confirmed his license was revoked due to a prior DUI. A consented search of Lindsey found 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his right front pocket, which he stated was not his but was holding for his friend, Charlie. Lindsey was placed under arrest.
Theft of property: The Tennessee Department of Forestry Cocke County Office reported that between March 29 and March 30, a heavy-duty Hurst single axle utility trailer was stolen from the property.
Possession/probation violation/driving while license revoked: On March 30, a vehicle was observed traveling on Wilton Springs Road with the operator not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was conducted. The deputy had prior knowledge of the driver, Kenneth Ledford, not having a valid driver’s license, which was confirmed through dispatch as being revoked. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Cocke County for probation violation and was taken into custody. The front seat passenger, J.B. Miller (the owner of the vehicle), gave consent to search the vehicle. Three small, clear baggies containing suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 4.2 grams were located in between the seat where Miller was sitting. Miller stated the drugs belonged to him. Miller was placed under arrest and, along with Ledford, was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault: On March 30 deputies responded to 678 Baysinger Road at request of Newport Police Department to make contact with Tonya Weathers as NPD had warrants for Weathers for assault. Deputies were unable to make contact with anyone at the scene. As deputies were leaving the area, the vehicle Weathers was supposed to be in, passed deputies. The deputies turned around, made contact with Weathers and took her into custody. While Weathers was being placed into the rear seat of a patrol vehicle, she spat on a Parrottsville patrolman. Weathers was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident, however, jail staff advised she had a cut on her right forearm that needed to be treated before she entered the facility. She was treated at Newport Medical Center and was medically cleared.
Theft of property/criminal simulation: On March 31 deputies served Amber Felmey with two active warrants out of Cocke County. She was brought to the Cocke County Jail Annex by Hamblen County as it did not have local charges on her.
Assault: Deputies were dispatched April 1 to the English Mountain Drag Strip on reports of a fight. Contact was made with Albert Maisonet, who stated he got into an argument with Chase Dean over money being owed for car parts. Maisonet stated during the argument Dean became irate and struck him in the face and then threw him down to the ground before getting on top of him and struck him in the face several more times. Video was provided of the altercation and there was a witness. Maisonet did sustain several injuries to his face and head with bruising and swelling. He was examined by Priority Ambulance. Dean was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Evading arrest/failure to exercise due care/reckless driving: A deputy was traveling March 31 and spotted a vehicle at the 440 Truck Stop driven by Michael Gunter Jr., who is wanted out of Cocke County on failure to appear. As the deputy turned around to approve, the vehicle turned out onto Highway 73, failed to stop and fled south, ignoring blue lights and siren. He continued to flee onto I-40 EB until the deputy was forced to terminate near exit 447 due to weather conditions. During the pursuit, Gunther operated his vehicle in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic and tailgating vehicles until they were forced to change lanes. Charges have been filed.
Possession/introduction to penal institution: On April 2, warrants were served on Daniel Shepherd for violation of order of protection. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail. The jail called the deputy and advised Shepherd had a bag of white crystal substance found in his right front pocket. The deputy retrieved it and it weighed approximately .8 grams. Shepherd has been charged with possession of schedule II and introduction to a penal facility.
