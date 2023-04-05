Possession: On March 28 a motorcycle operated by Joe Lindsey was observed on Highway 321 with no visible license plate. A deputy got behind the motorcycle and the operator moved to the shoulder and began to ride on the shoulder for an extended period of time. The driver stated he had just bought the motorcycle and was riding the shoulder because he thought he was running out of gas. He stated he did not have a license because it was suspended. It was confirmed his license was revoked due to a prior DUI. A consented search of Lindsey found 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his right front pocket, which he stated was not his but was holding for his friend, Charlie. Lindsey was placed under arrest.

Theft of property: The Tennessee Department of Forestry Cocke County Office reported that between March 29 and March 30, a heavy-duty Hurst single axle utility trailer was stolen from the property.

