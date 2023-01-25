Vandalism: Deputies responded Jan. 16 to a break-in call at 2314 Dark Hollow Road. The reporting party stated an unknown individual had broken into a house they were remodeling. They found the door open and noticed the door frame was broken where the lock would be. Deputies also observed the damage. The reporting party estimated the damage up to $1,000 to fix the door frame and replace the door.
Vandalism: On Jan. 18 deputies were dispatched for 6017 Larkmoor Road regarding a vandalized rental cabin. The owner of the cabin stated around 3:30 a.m. he noticed a car driver in the direction of the rental cabin. He said his cleaner found damage on the front door consistent with someone trying to force entry. A piece of the door was broken off below the deadbolt on the interior. The door was valued at $1,200.
Violation of sexual offender registry: On Jan. 18 Arthur Goddard showed up at the detectives office and had an active warrant. A detective then proceeded to walk Goddard to the jail where he was informed of his charges and arrested on jail property.
Aggravated assault — domestic: The sheriff department responded Jan. 19 to a possible domestic disturbance at 1009 Sunshine Way. Upon arrival, the complainant, Elizabeth Castro, stated she was in an argument with her boyfriend, Lonnie Blakely, because he would not look her in the eyes when she was speaking to him. She went on to state she attempted to take his phone and grabbed him during the argument and it was at that time he pushed her. She stated she then went into the other room and came back with a hammer and walked toward Blakely, who then pushed her down and attempted to lock himself in his room. She was on the phone with Cocke County 911 and told them she was getting an ax. Castro was determined to be the aggressor and was charged with aggravated assault and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Failure to comply with child support: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Jan. 22. The parties were in a disagreement but nothing physical had occurred. However, a check of Donald Stuart showed him to have a warrant for failure to comply with child support. Stuart was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and deputies if he returns he would be trespassed.
DUI: A vehicle was observed leaving Love’s Travel Center on Jan. 20 and was further observed swerving into the right hand lane and passing a truck before swerving back to the left lane in front of the truck in a reckless manner. A traffic stop was initiated at 190 West Broadway and the driver, Joshua Daniel, was confirmed to have his license revoked for driving under the influence. A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected. An open container was located. Standard field sobriety tests were attempted but he was unable to perform them because of complications with his knees. A consented blood draw was conducted before he was transported to Cocke County Jail.
DUI: A deputy was dispatched to the area of 1440 Blue Mill Road in Del Rio on reports of a crash involving possible injury. A vehicle was observed off of the roadway against a tree with the cab of the vehicle caved-in. Del Rio firefighters advised the driver, Lucas Norton, 20, appeared to be intoxicated. He did smell strongly of alcoholic beverage and he stated that he had too much to drink. He stated he consumed about six beers while he was driving around. He refused to perform standardized field tests. He did submit to a blood draw before he was transported to Cocke County Jail.
DUI: On Jan. 21 deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Bybee Road. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Elizabeth Ann Fritz, was removed from the vehicle and an odor of alcohol was detected. She told deputies someone else was driving but did not know who and she was unaware a wreck had occurred. She admitted to leaving the Three Way Inn earlier, where she had been drinking. Located in the vehicle was a Natty Daddy can behind the driver’s seat, an open 50ML bottle of Ole Smoky Peach Moonshine, a zip lock sandwich bag with marijuana residue and a needle cap. She first said she was “eight days sober” and then said she was “nine days sober” and admitted to heavy meth use. She had slurred speech, glossy eyes and was unsteady on her feet. She was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Failure to comply with child support: A traffic stop was conducted Jan. 21 at Bridgeport Market for having a brake light out. The driver, Caleb Griffith, was found to have an active warrant for failure to comply with child support out of Cocke County. He was placed into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of weapon by a convicted felon: On Jan. 19 CCSO was contacted by Jefferson City Police Dept. in reference to serving a warrant, advising they had active felony warrants for Matthew Bly, who resides at 108 Hopeful Way. CCSO deputies traveled to the residence with multiple Jefferson City police officers. Bly’s wife gave permission to enter the home and look for Bly. He was not located inside but contact was made with him via his wife’s telephone. Bly said he would be back to his residence shortly. A firearm was located in the kitchen in plain view. It was known he was a convicted felon. Bly’s wife stated a friend “brought the gun” to their residence the day prior to show it off. When asked why it was still at the residence, she said the friend “must have forgotten it.” The firearm was a Savage Arms 12-gauge shotgun with one round next to it. It was taken for evidence and Bly was transported to Jefferson County Jail for active felony warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.