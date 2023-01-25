Vandalism: Deputies responded Jan. 16 to a break-in call at 2314 Dark Hollow Road. The reporting party stated an unknown individual had broken into a house they were remodeling. They found the door open and noticed the door frame was broken where the lock would be. Deputies also observed the damage. The reporting party estimated the damage up to $1,000 to fix the door frame and replace the door.

Vandalism: On Jan. 18 deputies were dispatched for 6017 Larkmoor Road regarding a vandalized rental cabin. The owner of the cabin stated around 3:30 a.m. he noticed a car driver in the direction of the rental cabin. He said his cleaner found damage on the front door consistent with someone trying to force entry. A piece of the door was broken off below the deadbolt on the interior. The door was valued at $1,200.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.