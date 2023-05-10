Public intoxication: An officer responded May 6 to Family Inns West at 1311 West Highway 25/70 regarding a man slumped over in an SUV. The subject was observed in the driver’s seat laying over into the passenger and appeared unresponsive. He was awakened and almost fell to the ground when asked to step outside. The driver, identified as John Michael Eakin, was displaying signs of intoxication and stated he was sleeping in his car until he was ready to get a motel room. He could not locate his keys and they were not in the ignition. He was arrested for his safety and the safety of others and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

Probation violation: A traffic stop was conducted on May 6 in the area of Bullard Drive on a pickup driving with blue forward facing LED lights activated. The driver was identified as Charles Lethan Hall. The tag on the vehicle was improperly displayed and expired. Hall and the passenger, Dillon Hairr, both had probation violation warrants out of Cocke County and were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

