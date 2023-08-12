Possession of Methamphetamine/Simple Possession: On August 8 officers were dispatched to a Bullard Drive address in reference to a missing elderly male. The caller advised that security camera footage showed the missing male leaving the property with his son, Dewey Talton, 51. While at the residence Talton and the elderly male rode passed by the residence without stopping. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the elderly male was observed to be in good health and was transported to his residence by a relative. Talton admitted to officers having a suspended license during questioning and was placed under arrest. A subsequent search found one-half of an orange pill and one-half of a strip suspected to be suboxone, along with .25 grams of methamphetamine. Talton was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale/deliver/manufacture, driving while license revoked, and simple possession. Talton was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Driving While License Revoked/Violation of Light Law: On August 7 officers were patrolling Cosby Highway when a vehicle was observed with a passenger-side headlight out. While observing the vehicle, the driver failed to maintain its lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Amanda Clark, 39, admitted to officers her license had been suspended. This was confirmed and Clark was taken into custody and charged with driving while license revoked, violation of light law, and failure to maintain lane, then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
